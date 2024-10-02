Philips launches its final OLED TV for 2024 with a stylish bespoke build and formidable sound system

Philips has saved the best for last with its 2024 OLED TV lineup. The OLED959 is the latest and most premium addition to the lineup, and it marks 20 years of Ambilight TV, so you know it's bound to be special.

Sporting a 65-inch second-generation Micro Lens Array (MLA) OLED panel capable of reaching a claimed 3000 nits, this Philips is going toe-to-toe with the likes of the LG G4, Samsung S95D and Philips' own OLED909. It also supports all of the current mainstream HDR formats including HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG.

You may notice that we specified 65 inches, and that's because this TV only comes in one size. Philips has positioned OLED959 as a more premium and bespoke model compared to the other OLED models in its range, hence the built-in floor stand and discreet sound system – more on that in a moment.

While that might make the OLED959 sound rather serious, this Philips set still features the premier suite of gaming features we've come to expect on high-end televisions. It features a maximum 144Hz refresh rate, though console gamers will likely find the 4K/120Hz with VRR and ALLM via its two HDMI 2.1 sockets to be more useful. It also supports Dolby Vision Gaming, which is admittedly a feature limited to select Xbox Series X games currently, but it's a nice feature to have nonetheless.

As to be expected, the OLED959 is brimming with AI features – this is a 2024 TV after all. Philips' 8th Gen P5 AI Dual Engine powers the show here, with features such as Ambient Intelligence V3, a new AI Machine Learn Sharpness V2 system and a new Smart Bit Enhancement algorithm.

Ambient Intelligence V3 can optimise HDR performance based on the ambient light in the viewing space; Philips says that this will ensure "exceptional HDR performance can be maintained in bright viewing conditions while maintaining the director’s creative intent in darker rooms". It also enhances contrast in real-time to match the light output of the display to reduce clipping in bright scenes.

The other AI features, AI Machine Learn Sharpness and Smart Bit Enhancement work in tandem to enhance detail and realism, with the latter system which reportedly "extends 8-bit video to near 14-bit precision". This will address visual artefacts in lower-resolution content without losing detail, according to Philips.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With AI out of the way, we can move on to the real stars of the show; Ambilight and the Bowers & Wilkins sound system, specifically. The OLED959 features an advanced four-sided Ambilight Plus system, which can more accurately project the image on the screen onto the wall behind your TV via the 192 lighting zones. Philips highlights the higher resolution and enhanced motion tracking, which will make this Ambilight system more accurate and dynamic than the one found on the OLED809 and OLED909.

Moving onto sound, the built-in 5.1.2 B&W sound system is set to offer excellent sound in a discreet package. It features an impressive 18 drivers in total, with dedicated front, left and right channels comprised of dual 30 x 50mm midrange drivers, alongside B&W's signature titanium dome tweeter. Furthermore, there is an additional set of midrange drivers acting as side-firing left and right channels, as well as upward-firing elevation drivers for Dolby Atmos height effects.

Finally, there is a rear-mounted 75mm subwoofer supported by two pairs of balanced 45 x 65mm passive radiators, though you can hook a subwoofer up directly to the OLED959 if you want deeper bass. This sound system is backed up by 12 channels of amplification with a total power rating of 102W; by TV standards this is a mighty impressive sounding system on paper.

While you do get a lot more in the way of design and features, there is quite a substantial price tag to consider. The Philips OLED959 is available to order now at Richer Sounds for £3999, which is a notably higher price than the five-star 65OLED809 (£2099) and four-star 65OLED909 (£2799).

MORE:

Read our full Philips OLED909 review

And our Philips OLED809 review

Check out our picks for the best OLED TVs