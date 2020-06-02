Philips 800 Series OLED TVs go on sale next month from £1500

Philips' 800 Series OLED TVs for 2020 will be available in the UK from July.

The OLED805 (pictured top), OLED855 and OLED865, which were first revealed back in January at Philips's annual European TV event in Amsterdam, will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes and will look to build on the success of the company's recent OLED models, such as the OLED804 and OLED984.

All three of the new OLED TV series are powered by Philips's 4th Gen P5 processor, support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats, and boast 3-sided Ambilight and comprehensive Android 9 smart TV functionality. In fact, the only difference between them is their stand designs. While the OLED805 models feature a dark chrome chamfered stand, the OLED855 and OLED865 sets (pictured below) sport a central stand angled to the table finished in dark chrome and Muirhead leather respectively.

Philips OLED855 (Image credit: Philips)

Philips OLED865 (Image credit: Philips)

The all-new P5 picture processor promises a leap in performance over last year's OLED TVs, utilising AI technology that uses machine learning to analyse video clips from a bespoke database in order to create a picture as natural as possible.

All three OLED TV ranges aim to get the most out of stereo and surround sound soundtracks too, supporting Dolby Atmos decoding, Dolby Atmos Virtualizer technology and and Dolby bass and dialogue enhancement. Philips also claims to be the first 'premium' TV brand to play ball with DTS' Play-Fi multi-room streaming platform, allowing users to connect compatible speakers to the television to serve as surround speakers, or as a multi-room extension of the TV audio.

"One of the best performance-per-pound TVs around" is how we described the 65-inch OLED804 earlier this year, so the new 2020 TVs certainly have big shoes to fill. Aside from quality, the competitiveness of the new Philips OLEDs' pricing will undoubtedly have a hold over their fate, with LG and Sony's new OLED models priced from around £1500 and £1800 respectively for a 55-inch size.

Fortunately, Philips seems it's being aggressive with pricing, confirming that its OLED805 will cost £1500 for the 55-inch model and £2200 for the 65-inch variant. We can reasonably expect the OLED855 and OLED865 to attract a slight premium.

MORE:

Best TVs 2020

Best OLED TV deals 2020

Philips 2020 TV lineup: 4K, OLED, everything you need to know