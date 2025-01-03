Noble Audio's eye-catching 'Knight' IEMs vow to bring royal sound quality to the masses

Noble Audio has unveiled its latest pair of in-ear headphones. Dubbed the Noble Audio Knight, the new IEMs aim to deliver "premium sound quality without breaking the bank" by offering high-end pedigree at a more accessible price point.

According to Noble, just as the knights of old were charged with embodying truth and honesty, the new Knight in-ears aim to remain true to Noble’s heritage by delivering music in the clearest, most transparent way possible. Employing a triple driver configuration comprised of a 10mm dynamic driver, a mid-range balanced unit and a super tweeter, the new in-ears strive for "deep yet controlled bass" complemented by exceptional clarity across the frequencies.

(Image credit: Noble)

The new wired IEMs are encased in an aluminium shell with a rather fetching acrylic blue and purple faceplate. The Knight also come equipped with a high-quality eight-core cable that uses OFC silver plating and a polyurethane coating, promising "seamless and pristine audio performance" and long-lasting durability as the Knight accompanies listeners on their latest noble (well, musical) quest.

We associate Noble Audio with more high-end price tags for its earbuds, while its first ever FoKus Apollo over-ears launched at £599 / $649 last year. It will be interesting to hear whether the relatively affordable Knight IEMs have a sound fit for a king or whether they're enough to make a peasant revolt.

The new Noble Audio Knight in-ear headphones are available now, priced at £269 / €309 / $289.

