Sonos has introduced ‘speaker sets’ to its online store, giving people the option to add a Sonos system to their shopping cart rather than individual Sonos products.

There are eight sets, the first of which is a £398 ‘two room set’ comprising a pair of Sonos One smart speakers (£199 each).

There are also ‘three room’ and ‘four room’ sets with as many Sonos Ones, priced £597 and £796 respectively.

A £998 ‘two room pro set’ consists of two Sonos Play:5 wireless speakers (£499 each).

There are two options for those after a home cinema set-up, too. The ‘3.1 entertainment system set’ with a subwoofer (£699) and either a Playbase (£699) or Playbar (£699) costs £1398.

And adding a pair of Sonos Ones to that configuration, to be used as surrounds, takes that to £1796.

Quick maths will reveal these aren’t bundled deals as such, offering no discount over the collective price of the individual products.

However, the sets are currently discounted in the US store, e.g. the ‘two room set’ is $379 compared to $398 when sold separately. Hopefully these deals will make their way to the UK and other European markets.

But with Sonos set to launch a new smart soundbar on 6th June, it might be worth holding fire until the big reveal.

