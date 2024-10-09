Need a cutting-edge Dolby Atmos soundbar to go with your OLED TV? Then you don't want to miss this JBL system deal

If you’re on the hunt for a compact, cost-effective way to add Dolby Atmos to your home cinema setup, look no further: Peter Tyson has slashed the price of the JBL Bar 1300.

The deal is live now and lets you pick up the Dolby Atmos soundbar package for £899, a huge £400 saving on its regular £1299 price.

The speaker system combines a central soundbar, with a wireless subwoofer and twin satellite speakers. The particularly cool part is that the speakers can be connected and charged using the central soundbar – meaning they don’t even need a cabled power source for them to work when detached.

As a package, the unit is capable of delivering 11.1.4 surround sound thanks to its driver arrangement. Specifically, the main soundbar houses six 46 x 90mm racetrack drivers, five 20mm tweeters, and four 70mm up-firing full-range drivers.

Meanwhile the satellite speakers feature three of the same drivers seen in the main bar, plus two rounded rectangle passive radiators.

Running the Bar 1300 through its paces in our listening rooms against similar rivals, including the Samsung Q990C and Yamaha True X, we found plenty to like about the unit. Across all our checks the bar delivered a solid Dolby Atmos presentation with a wide, seamless soundfield.

For regular non-Atmos films its bold, up-front sound also lets it deliver an immersive, enjoyable home cinema experience. Which is why our reviewers reported:

“If you’re looking for a streamlined package that presents audio in a bold and up-front manner across a seamless soundfield, this JBL is worth checking out.”

In fact, the only minor issue that stopped it nabbing a perfect five-star rating, was its high price and slightly imprecise subwoofer. But at this price both these issues are forgivable and you’ll struggle to get a stronger-performing package without paying more.

On the off chance that the JBL Bar 1300 doesn’t tick all your boxes, make sure to keep an eye on our main best soundbar deals, where our experts will drop all the top savings they have spotted and recommend.

