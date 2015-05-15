The SX7i is part of the company's premium Momentum range, which sits between the highly-regarded Motive series and the top-end Ultimatum products.

These towers aim to deliver true audiophile performance from a relatively compact package, with the cabinet dimensions measuring 120 x 27 x 29cm (HWD).

The SX7i uses a 2 1/2 way configuration and five drive units. Neat has long used inverted metal dome tweeters, so it's no surprise to find one here. It's a new unit though, with an anodised aluminium dome designed for a 'smooth and extended response'.

There are two 16.5 cm mid/bass drivers on the front panel, and their low-end output is augmented by two further units hidden in the cabinet. This pair of bass units is arranged in an isobaric configuration to deliver deeper and more powerful bass than would otherwise be the case with other bass tuning techniques.

Each of the five drive units are housed in their own enclosure to prevent interference and optimise performance.

The Neat Momentum SX7i speakers are available in four finishes; Natural Oak, American Walnut, Black Oak and Satin White. The speaker is due on sale next month [June].

