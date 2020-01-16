Naim brings native Qobuz support to its music streaming family

Naim has today announced native Qobuz support for its family of music streamers and streaming systems.

The CD-quality and hi-res streaming service, which has a bigger hi-res catalogue than is offered anywhere else, will be available to stream directly within the Naim control app, for owners of a Naim streaming component who subscribe to Qobuz.

Support will come over a free firmware update that's set for release next week for the Naim Uniti Atom, Star and Nova systems and the ND5 XS2, NDX 2 and ND 555 network players. Naim's Mu-so 2nd Generation and Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation wireless speakers will get the update in the spring, however until then owners can stream Qobuz via Chromecast.

As we noted in our newly updated Qobuz review, "recent figures put the total number of hi-res tracks at over 2m, while Tidal claims 'only' over 1m". In addition to a vast hi-res catalogue, the service sounds excellent and is a jot to use. Note that rivalling Tidal and Amazon Music HD services do offer hi-res streaming at much lower monthly costs, though. For those wishing to give Qobuz a go, first-time users can take advantage of a 30-day free trial.

MORE:

Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2020: all the details and what to expect

Best music streamers 2019: upgrade to a wireless system

Best music streaming services: free streams to hi-res audio