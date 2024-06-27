NAD's latest streaming amp adds a better DAC and advanced vinyl skills

NAD has announced a follow-up to its C 700 BluOS Streaming Amplifier. The C 700 V2 is another just-add-speakers system, but comes with an upgraded DAC, MM phono input, Dolby Digital decoding, Dirac Live compatibility and an infrared remote control.

The original C 700 was no slouch, but these additions should make the sequel even more versatile.

The ESS Sabre ES9028 promises a "refined listening experience" with greater precision and depth. NAD's HybridDigital UcD amplifier technology is also on board.

Like the original, it's all set up ready to play music – all you have to do is connect your own speakers. It's equipped for stereo sound but can also switch to a 4.1 Dolby Digital Surround setup with BluOS Enabled rear channels and a wired subwoofer. That means it's suitable for both music listening and as part of a home cinema setup.

It's also equipped for Dirac Live room calibration (though you will have to buy your own Dirac Live licence and calibrated microphone). The MM phono input lets you enjoy your vinyl with precise RIAA equalisation and low noise. Also on board are an HDMI eARC port, two-way aptX HD Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay 2 wireless connectivity.

Multi-room comes as standard, as do all the major streaming services (plus internet radio and access to your locally-stored digital music library) thanks to its BluOS software. It plays nice with the Alexa and Siri voice assistants, plus it has the same HD colour display as the original for showing album art. You can control it using the BluOS Controller app, bundled remote, or your own infrared remote.

The NAD C 700 V2 goes on sale in late August for £1499 / $1599 / AU$TBC.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Best headphone amplifiers for all budgets

The best hi-fi systems

The best music streaming services to use with it