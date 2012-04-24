The Wireless Speaker and Audio Association (WiSA) will unveil its first set of technical specs and compliance testing programs for wireless transmission of 7.1 high-definition surround sound at the Munich High-End Show in May.

WiSA says it will give the first European demo of wireless, interference-free 7.1 surround sound in a home cinema system at the Munich Show, which runs from May 3-6.

The aim is to create an agreed industry standard for the wireless transmission of surround sound from TVs, Blu-ray players, home cinema systems and other devices.

Companies involved in the development of the wireless technology include Polk Audio, Klipsch Group, Pioneer and Sharp.

This is not the first time there's been an attempt to develop wireless surround. Back at CES in 2009 THX demonstrated its Roomcaster wireless surround sound technology.

And there are similar attempts by the Wireless HD Consortium to develop wireless transmission of high-definition video as well as audio.

