Monster's Blaster 3.0 Boombox Bluetooth speaker pays homage to hip hop

Monster has launched a "revolutionary" wireless speaker. Or Bluetooth boombox, to use its sexier description.

The Monster Blaster 3.0 Boombox can kick out 120 watts from its speaker configuration of four 15-watt drivers and a 60-watt subwoofer. So that should surely drown out most of the police sirens.

Unlike the boomboxes of the 1980s and '90s, this 21st-century version promises to offer up to 12 hours of wireless listening per charge, meaning you won't have to cart around a suitcase full of D cell batteries. Or, in most cases, even a charging cable.

Monster says the Blaster 3.0 Boombox is water-resistant rated to IPX4, so it can be as at home at a pool party as on a basketball court. It also handily doubles as a USB-A power bank for charging smartphones and other mobile devices.

The push-button Environment EQ featuring Indoor and Outdoor Modes have been designed to "optimize sound to your space". The vibration dampening, solid rubber feet is there to help minimise distortion, too.

Like most of Monster's kit, the Blaster 3.0 combines an eye-catching design with solid engineering. The steel speaker mesh has been treated to an industrial-grade rust-proof paint, while the polymer exterior supposedly prevents scratches.

If you never managed to get your hands on the JVC RC-M90 – said to be the "King of Boomboxes" – you might be tempted by this modern pretender to the throne. If so, the Monster Blaster 3.0 Boombox is available now at Amazon, priced at $399 (around £300 / AU$550).

