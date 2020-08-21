Mission LX MkII speakers promise luxury on a budget

They say you can't get champagne on a beer budget, but Mission's new LX MkII speaker range would appear to suggest otherwise. The extended LX MkII range – now nine speakers strong – sports some of the high-end driver technology found on the audio firm's pricier QX range.

There are now three, rather than two, pairs of standmounters to choose from: LX-1 MkII (£189) , LX-2 MkII (£229) and LX-3 MkII (£279). There are also three new floorstanders: LX-4 MkII (£399), LX-5 MkII (£499) and LX-6 MkII (£599).

And while the current LX range offers just one home cinema speaker, Mission now offers three options – two centre speakers plus a pair of LX-3D MkII surround speakers (£249) that can be wall-mounted or placed on top of the floorstanders as upward-firing Dolby Atmos speakers.

(Image credit: Mission)

The original Mission LX range launched back in 2016 and they remain some of the the most entertaining and convincing speakers we've heard at this price point. So how will the MkII line-up up the ante to offer "luxurious sound at entry-level prices"?

For starters, the MkII speakers get beefed-up drivers with surrounds that sport the very same 'comb-tooth serrations' found on the firm's fancier QX range. Mission says the addition of the serrations helps to "scatter interfering reflections", meaning that the Mission LX MkII speakers should provide a smoother frequency response than the previous generation.

The MkIIs also get a newly-designed 25mm microfibre dome tweeter with a neodymium magnet, said to sound more "crisp and detailed". Meanwhile, the floorstanders are kitted out with a new version of Mission’s DiaDrive bass/midrange drive unit, which promises a decent boost in efficiency and response.

On the hunt for budget hi-fi speakers? The Mission LX MkII Series will be available in September in a choice of soft-touch matt black or white, or walnut for those who prefer a wood-style finish.

And with respected speaker designer Peter Comeau behind the new range, we have high hopes.

MORE:

Mission presents flagship ZX Series speakers at High End Munich

Mission LX-3 review

Best speakers