Mission presents flagship ZX Series speakers at High End Munich

Mission has used the High End Munich show to introduce its latest flagship speaker range, ZX Series.

Sitting above the QX range, which includes the Award-winning QX-2s, the all-encompassing, home cinema-friendly range comprises two standmounts (ZX-1, ZX-2), three pairs of floorstanders (ZX-3, ZX-4, ZX-5), two centre speakers (ZX-C1, ZX-C2) and a surround unit (ZX-S).

For its most eminent speakers Mission has designed a new ring dome tweeter and a new DiaDrive aluminium mid/bass unit. With the former, the dome is formed by two rings, with a voice coil placed in the centre to more efficiently drive the dome. The DiaDrive features a over-sized magnet - braced to improve response - and is now vented to reduce resonance caused by trapped air behind the diaphragm. Mission has worked hard to seamlessly integrate the units with its Inverted Driver Geometry crossover, too.

While the ZX-1 sports a single 13cm driver and 38mm tweeter, the larger standmount and the most affordable floorstander adds a second driver. The ZX-4 floorstander adds a 13cm bass driver, with the top-of-the-line ZX-5 adds two.

All speakers will be available in black or white gloss finishes, and pricing for the range sits between £500 and £2000.

