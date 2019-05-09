Wharfedale Evo 4 promise evolution of affordable hi-fi speakers

Wharfedale is no strange to the affordable end of the speaker market, and its affordable speakers no stranger to What Hi-Fi? awards. So we're naturally intrigued to hear the company's new Evo 4 speaker range, which is due on sale this July.

The Wharfedale Evo 4 range features two bookshelf speakers, two floorstanding speakers, a centre speaker and a surround sound speaker. So it's ready for home cinema configurations as well as two-channel systems.

Most interesting is the inclusion of an AMT treble driver, borrowing technology learnings from the new flagship Elysian speakers, which are also on show at High End Munich. The technology replicates a point source driver and aims to shift more air to deliver lower distortion and more accuracy. The tweeters sit alongside Kevlar cones of varying sizes.

The 2-way Evo 4.1 and 3-way Evo 4.2 bookshelf speakers sport 5in and 6.5in bass drivers, with the larger 4.2 adding a 2in soft dome tweeter to the AMT drive. The floorstanding Evo 4.3 and 4.4 sport a 3-way design, with the AMT transducer and 2in tweeters, joined by either a 5in or 6.5in bass driver.

There's no word on pricing yet, though we do know the speakers will come in a choice of black, white and walnut.

