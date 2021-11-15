Meze Audio unveils Liric, its first closed-back portable planar magnetic headphones

Meze Audio, the decade-old dedicated headphone outfit based in Baia Mare, Romania, has just announced the release of Liric – its first closed-back planar magnetic headphones powered by Rinaro’s Isodynamic Hybrid Array Driver. These are the same units from the Meze Audio Elite proposition, now re-engineered for portable use.

Meze Audio's Liric headphones combine high-grade magnesium, leather and aluminium in an all-new ergonomic design. The sleek, modern finish was designed to reference the textures found on magnesium parts of professional photography cameras.

“We’ve been wanting to do a portable planar for a while, and following two successful collaborations with Rinaro, it was a natural next step," said Meze Audio founder Antonio Meze, adding, "naming it Liric was not a game of chance. It was an ideal metaphor to paint the authentic, vivid and poetic sound disguised behind its sculptural silhouette.”

(Image credit: Meze Audio)

Created exclusively for Meze Audio, Liric’s MZ4 driver was purposefully scaled down and tuned to deliver a similar audio experience to its larger counterpart, found in the top-range Empyrean, then combined with a closed-back design.

To do this, Meze Audio partner Rinaro created the Phase-XTM system, a patent-pending technology promising improved spatial imaging accuracy, in line with its open-back counterparts (especially noticeable on binaural recordings).

Meze Audio Liric headphones are hand-assembled in Baia Mare, Romania, and they are available now for pre-order worldwide, priced £1850 / $2000 / €2000 (roughly AU$3395).

