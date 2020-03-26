Almost 60 Denon and Marantz products now work with Roon

Almost 60 Denon and Marantz products have received Roon Tested accreditation, enabling owners to stream music to them from a Roon server or Roon Core devices, such as Mac or Windows PC or Roon's own Roon Nucleus server.

For the uninitiated, Roon is a multi-device, multi-room music software platform that connects, streams and manages your music and Roon-supporting hi-fi kit in one place.

The 59 devices include speakers, AV receivers, soundbars, network amps and CD players. Among them are the Denon Home 350 (pictured), Denon AVC-X8500H and Marantz PM7000N. You can see a full list on the Denon and Marantz websites.

Roon builds an interconnected digital library, with cleaned up, enhanced, up-to-date metadata, which is then tucked up into one, tidy interface with all the rich content that Roon can muster, including album art, biographies, credits, lyrics, upcoming tour dates and more. It's also responsible for music playback, too, doing all the audio stream conversion and volume levelling the output.

It works with music stored locally or on a USB or NAS drive, as well as with streaming services like Tidal and Qobuz – so whatever you listen to is transformed into a visually and audibly engrossing multi-media experience.

