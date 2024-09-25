Loewe's We. BEAM is a premium alternative to Xgimi and Philips' latest portable projectors

Premium German AV brand Loewe has unveiled its first projector, and it's joining the likes of Xgimi, LG and Philips in the rapidly expanding portable projector market. The We. BEAM is a compact unit that can supposedly "deliver a cinematic experience to rival the silver screen."

The Loewe We. BEAM can project a Full HD HDR image from 40 to 120 inches, with automatic picture adjustment features including alignment and keystone, this portable beamer can easily adapt to a range of environments. Loewe also makes note of the Laser Phosphor Display Technology which can deliver "brilliant brightness and unparalleled light efficiency" for a vibrant and vivid image.

The We. BEAM also includes Loewe OS built-in, meaning you can stream directly from the projector without having to plug a media streamer into the single HDMI socket. The smart system supports Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney Plus, and more, and you can stream from a smartphone or tablet via Miracast.

(Image credit: Loewe)

As for sound, the We. BEAM includes a 10W stereo speaker system, though you can connect wireless speakers over Bluetooth, or wired speakers or soundbars via HDMI ARC or the 3.5mm headphone jack. The projector can either be powered by the included power supply cable or via USB-C, meaning you can pair it with a power bank for full portable convenience.

In true Loewe fashion, the styling of this unit has been carefully considered, with a storm grey acoustic fabric covering and a hidden vent on the bottom of the chassis for cooling. It also carries the expected Loewe premium price tag; it's available in select retailers now for £849 (around £1150 / AU$1650). That puts it comfortably above the recently released Xgimi MoGo 3 Pro (£419) and Philips NeoPix 750 (£349), but in line with the equally stylish LG's CineBeam Q (£850). It's available to order now from select retailers including Richer Sounds.

