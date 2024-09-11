The Philips NeoPix 750 wants to “fix” the problem with affordable projectors’ audio – but without Dolby or DTS

Philips has announced a new entry to its affordable NeoPix projector line, promising it will prove that "a proper home cinema experience" doesn't need to break the bank.

The new NeoPix 750 is set to launch at an unspecified point in September and will retail for £349 (we’re waiting on pricing in other regions and will update this page when we get it).

This makes it the top option in Philips’ current lineup, sitting above the £239, NeoPix 230 and £269, NeoPix 250, which launched earlier this year.

Philips is listing audio as a key selling point for the NeoPix 750, claiming its dual 7W stereo speakers and “super silent” fan system will deliver room-filling surround sound that is a cut above rival offerings.

Unlike rivals from the likes of Xgimi there’s no partnership with a big name audio company for tuning, or mention of DTS or Dolby surround sound support. Xgimi’s latest affordable projectors often feature a Harman-Kardon branded sound system.

Though the latter is to be expected on a projector at this price, it features HDMI, USB A, USB C and 3.5 audio output connections so it is possible to attach a separate sound system if needed.

Outside of this, the projector has a competitive feature set for its price that is roughly in line with direct rivals, including the recently unveiled Elfin Flip, which is set to retail for an equivalent £339 / $399 / AU$TBC.

The LCD unit’s single LED light source is capable of delivering a 120-inch, FHD picture with a 3000:1 contrast ratio and 700 lumens max brightness.

The brightness level means it should be usable in normally lit rooms, though you’ll get the best results watching in the dark. Philips claims the LED will offer at least 30,000 hours of viewing.

Like its siblings, the NeoPix 750 is set to run on the Android-based LuminOS, which supports most major streaming apps including Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV. However, like nearly all the affordable projectors we’ve seen recently, Netflix and many UK catch-up apps, including Freely, are not supported. So you’ll likely need to attach a streaming stick if you want access to them.

Like all of the 2024 NeoPix projectors, the 750 features keystone correction and four-corner adjustment, which should make it relatively easy to set up, even if not placed directly in front of the area it's projecting onto.

We’re yet to review any of Philips NeoPix portable projectors, so we can’t sensibly comment on performance, but the spec sheet is competitive. The only question is whether it will be able to compete with the sea of other portable projectors set to arrive this year. Xgimi unveiled six new projectors, many of them affordable at the IFA tradeshow in Berlin earlier this month. Anker also has a new line of Nebula projectors that launched this year.

