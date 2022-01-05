Loewe launches a gold-plated 77-inch OLED TV to celebrate its 99th birthday

German luxury tech firm Loewe has launched a gold-plated TV to mark its 99th birthday. The special edition bild s.77 is a "one-off with genuine gold-plated elements" fit for an oligarch.

Each of the 99 handcrafted 77-inch OLED sets boasts a gold-plated badge engraved with its edition number. Other tweaks includes a gold-plated 'Loewe signature ring' hewn from solid brass.

The sparkly TVs also come with a book detailing the history of Loewe, plus a "personal greeting" from Loewe's management team. They'd probably come round and do your laundry too, if you asked nicely.

As for the TV itself, it features a 4K display, SX Quad Core Processor and support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision. The styling is neat, too. The rear panel is covered with fabric, while a unique mechanism ‘lifts’ the s.77's display when the TV is activated, revealing the soundbar.

And there's more. The soundbar, which houses ten forward-facing drivers pumping out 120 watts, uses 'Mimi Defined' tech to optimise the sound to an individual's hearing abilities. The supplied HDMI cable is gold-plated, naturally.

If you're a true Loewe lover, and don't care who knows it, the limited edition bild s.77 can be yours for £12,999. It's available now from Loewe.TV, Harrods and other high-end stockists.

Loewe was founded in Germany in 1923. It fell on hard times in 2019 but has now relaunched in the UK after partnering with pay TV service NetGem. Judging by today's news, the message seems to be that Loewe is ready to shine again.

