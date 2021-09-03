Loewe, the luxury TV brand, is coming back to the UK

Luxury TV-maker Loewe is returning to the UK market, GetConnected reports. The German brand shut its operations in July 2019 due to financial difficulties but was bought by investment company Skytec Group in December of the same year.

In a statement, Skytec said it planned to "turn the manufacturer into a global TV brand over the course of the next decade by employing modern technologies and savvy strategic partnerships."

Such as? Loewe has buddied up with Chinese TV-maker Hisense to develop a new operating system which should launch this month. This will come with streaming services Netflix and Amazon Prime Video as standard.

We're promised that new TVs will "carry the hallmarks of traditional Loewe products" – so expect premium designs and high production values.

Products will come with a five-year pan-European warranty. Spare parts will be stored and distributed via service partner Let Me Repair for quicker delivery times to dealers and faster resolutions for customers.

Loewe employs around 150 people at its HQ in Kronach, Germany. UK operations will be headed up by the former management team of Alan Whyte and Patricia Smith.

"We are delighted to bring Loewe back to the market with the help of Skytec Group Ltd," Whyte said in a statement. "Its leadership team is filled with strong and like-minded individuals, all of whom have Loewe's best interests at heart. Already, we are witnessing positive changes in the company's approach, and we look forward to a bright and prosperous future for this renowned global brand."

The UK arm will be Loewe's only European subsidiary. It has renewed its previous collaborations with UK department stores Harrods and Selfridges, so look out for its TVs there first. It is currently in the process of rebuilding its supply chain with UK dealers both old and new, so you should see Loewe TVs popping up in more shops soon.

Last year, Loewe launched a youth-oriented spinoff 'We. by Loewe', but its loud colours were in contrast to the main brand's traditionally sleek, discreet aesthetic.

