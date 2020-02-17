Libratone's Bird Bluetooth speaker is a cute way to feather your nest this spring

Just in time for spring (and as part of the Danish audio brand's 10th birthday celebrations) Libratone has launched a typically quirky and colourful wireless Bluetooth speaker.

Available in pink or blue and clearly designed with fun in mind, the interactive touch controls mean that simply by turning its head, tapping its forehead or touching its tail you can bring it to life.

Promising over 10 hours of battery life and weighing a portable 145g, Bird could happily fly with you to your next destination. You can also connect two Birds to make them sing together.

Libratone's newest hatchling is compatible with your voice assistant too, so you could soon be enjoying watching Bird chirp back its responses.

Bird comes with a magnetic base, which means it'll perch on any metallic surface, but a separate, optional holder means you can also give it its own permanent nesting place.

Bird is available now on Libratone’s website, for £59. Not long 'til Easter, after all...

