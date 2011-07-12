LG's 47LW5500-ZE and 47LW550T-ZE 3D TVs are the first in Europe to carry the carbon reduction label.

This certifies the carbon emissions created from every stage of their lifecycle, from production to transportation, preparation, use and disposal.

The carbon footprint across the TV's lifecycle is 17g/CO2 per hour of use in the UK.

"This certification mark marks an important step forward for us in terms of improving our environmental brand image in Europe," says Il-geun Kwon, head of LG's LCD TV R&D Lab.

