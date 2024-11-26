I've finally found a hi-fi deal worth the Black Friday hype

It's felt like Black Friday for ages, hasn't it? The sales started earlier than ever this year and even hi-fi retailers started getting in on the action weeks ago. I have been keeping my eyes peeled for juicy discounts on hi-fi kit at Amazon and UK and US specialist stores like Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks and Crutchfield, and finally one has dropped that I deem worthy of the Black Friday hype.

Before now, I would've picked the half-price Focal Vestia speaker deal in the UK as my favourite Black Friday hi-fi deal, but this new one trumps it – and is available to our US readers as well. It too is a stereo speaker deal, and while the saving isn't as good as half price exactly, it is the lowest price I've ever seen this multi-award-winner fall to.

The Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 bookshelf speakers are just £449 at Peter Tyson and Richer Sounds in the UK thanks to a £150 discount over their original RRP.

And in the US, they are arguably even better value, now only $670 at Crutchfield courtesy of a $230 discount.

Our 2024 Product of the Year in the What Hi-Fi? Awards speaker category, the 607 S3 are the best-performing standmounts you can buy below the £600/$800 mark and are crazy value at their current Black Friday deal price.

UK: Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 was £599 now £449 at Peter Tyson (save £150)

Earlier in November, these Award-winners dropped to £529 at several retailers, but Peter Tyson and Richer Sounds have gone one better by knocking an extra £80 off. This is the lowest price we have seen them drop to. These compact standmounts offer, to borrow a quote from our 607 S3 review, "a clean, refined and detailed sound that’s also entertaining in spades", and are certainly the best-value pair around at this kind of level.



Deal also available at Richer Sounds

US: Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 was $900 now $670 at Crutchfield (save $230)

Ideal for small rooms and a step-up option from your very budget standmount speakers, these superb Bowers & Wilkins speakers are terrific propositions with or without a discount, striking a fine balance between being informative and entertaining, and looking great while doing it. This new low price makes them somewhat of an even bigger bargain, then.

The 607 S3's performance certainly belies their Black Friday deal price. Indeed, these will work well in a mid-price system with higher-priced electronics, such is their sonically sophisticated and revealing nature. They aren't just recommendable as a single stereo pair either, but also as part of a wider Bowers & Wilkins 600 Series speaker package for those looking to invest in a home cinema system.

There are only two reasons I wouldn't recommend you buy the 607 S3 this Black Friday. The first is if you have forward-sounding electronics that you want to keep. You see, the the 607 S3’s enthusiastic character leads to a rather forward presentation, so similarly natured kit could exacerbate that quality and push it into overly assertive, top-heavy territory. If your existing (or future) amplifier is well balanced, however, you'll have no system matching problems here.

The second is if you have a bigger room and budget to stretch yourself to Bowers & Wilkins' next-model-up 606 S3. These are also What Hi-Fi? Award winners – simply in the price bracket above – and too are discounted for Black Friday (albeit not quite so generously) – they are £669 in the UK (£80 off) and $818 in the US ($282 off). If you aren't sure which would be best for you, this 607 S3 vs 606 S3 comparison piece should help.

If neither of those reasons applies, though, and you are indeed after compact speakers for your hi-fi system around the £450/$670 price point, I couldn't recommend these Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 speakers more. At the time of writing and after weeks of perusing early Black Friday sales, this is the best Black Friday hi-fi deal I've seen.

Looking for others? My colleague Kash, What Hi-Fi?'s hi-fi editor, has been earnestly picking her favourite audio deals as they appear in a Black Friday hi-fi deals live blog.

