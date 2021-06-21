It's back! UE Wonderboom just £30 on Amazon Prime Day

Death, taxes and the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom down to just £30 on Amazon Prime Day – all three of life's certainties. Fortunately, one of this trio is actually desirable and a five-star reviewed What Hi-Fi? device. (Clue: we don't review death or taxes)

Possibly the best little Bluetooth speaker on the planet, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is the perfect travel companion. It's drop-proof, waterproof and even sounds terrific too. It's normally price at £90 but you can buy it on Amazon Prime Day for just £30 .

Here's the catch, and it's not very catchy: you've got to buy it, as pictured, in black. Now, you will be tempted by all the other pretty colours and even the Wonderboom 2 – and far to it from us to put you off – but the value is definitely to be had in the cheap, black version. You have been warned. Click on the box below and try to resist.

This is how to choose the right wireless speaker.

Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deal

UE Wonderboom speaker £89 £30 at Amazon

Durable and fully waterproof – it even floats – this nifty little portable Bluetooth speaker offers a 10-hour battery life, an impressively weighty sound for a small speaker, and a pairing function to 'double up' with other Wonderbooms. And the black version is just £30 for a whole day! Run!View Deal

Ultimate Ears is a class-leader in the portable Bluetooth speaker market and this original Wonderboom is still very much a model to beat. While it has been superseded by the newer Wonderboom 2, it's still superb, particularly at this low, low price.

You'll get about 10 hours of playback until you need to plug it in through the microUSB port to recharge. You can use the iOS/Android app to make adjustments but the pleasure of this device is that you don't need to. It's as pair and play as it gets. Big sound, very small price.

The very best Prime Day deals

MORE:

Read the full Ultimate Ears Wonderboom review.

Know the Best Bluetooth speakers 2021: portable speakers for every budget.