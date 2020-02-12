ISE 2020: NAD showcases flagship M33 streamer and T 778 AV receiver

We got another glimpse at two of the more eagerly-anticipated consumer electronics products at ISE 2020: NAD's flagship Masters M33 streaming system and the equally flagship T 778 AV receiver. And we're happy to confirm that the T 778 is now on sale, while the M33 is due to start shipping any week.

The Masters M33 sits above the Masters M10 with a £3999 ($4999) price tag and enhanced specs that include 200W per channel amplification and Purifi’s Ultra-Quiet Amplification Technology, which aims to deliver ultra-low distortion and noise. This is, in fact, the first integrated component to feature this Purifi technology.

As well as BluOS support, which allows for hi-res streaming (including MQA) and multi-room integration with products from the likes of Bluesound and Dali, the NAD Masters M33 also has AirPlay 2 and aptX HD Bluetooth on board. An HDMI connection with full support for eARC (Enhanced Audio Return channel) makes for seamless integration with a TV, too. Dirac Live Room Correction, meanwhile, can automatically tailor the sound to your room.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

The T 778 is a nine-channel flagship AVR, the $2999/£2499 T 778, which goes on sale from November.

An impressive tech spec list includes support for the BluOS operating system, Bluetooth aptX HD, 4K video pass-through and MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) hi-res audio decoding. The unit can handle 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundtracks, DTS Master Audio and has Dirac Live room correction for optimum performance. Oh, and there's a nifty new touchscreen as well.

The multiple amp channels are configurable so they can be used for multichannel sound in one room or to drive audio in a second zone. Under the hood you get NAD's Hybrid Digital technology to create nine channels each delivering 100W.

Look out for reviews of both as soon as we can get our hands on them.

MORE:

ISE 2020: all the news and highlights

Samsung now has a 583-inch 8K microLED version of The Wall

Devialet launches Phantom Reactor Custom surround sound system

Sonus Faber showcases Gravis III subwoofer, Palladio 5 speakers