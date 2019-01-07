NAD Masters M10 is ultimate whole-home streaming system

NAD has announced a new addition to its top-of-the-range Masters Series at CES 2019. The Masters M10 (£2199/$2499) combines hi-fi and home-cinema connections, multi-room wireless streaming and high-end sound, in an effort to deliver the ultimate brains and brawn of a home audio system.

Due to be released in February 2019, the NAD Masters M10 uses the BluOS multi-room streaming platform, as seen on NAD's partner brand Bluesound, allowing for complete control of this and other compatible devices from the one app. More than a dozen streaming services are integrated and there's support for high-resolution audio and MQA. Apple AirPlay 2 support is coming, too.

You will also find a full suite of analogue and digital audio and video connections, including HDMI eARC for connecting to a TV, coaxial, digital, preamp outputs, USB Type A and a subwoofer output.

Dirac Live Full Room Correction is here, too, as seen on high-end AV amplifiers from Arcam, which offers complete sonic calibration to your room. The M10 is compatible with smart home control systems including Apple, Crestron and Lutron, too, meaning you can even control your lights through this one interface.

Inside is HybridDigital amplification, offering a "conservatively-rated" 100-watts per channel into 8/4 Ohms. There's a 32-bit/384kHz ESS Sabre DAC, a 1GHz processor and a colour TFT display.

With an industrial design commissioned by DF-ID, one of the world's most renowned design firms, NAD hopes the outside does the inside justice, too.

Due out in February, the new NAD Masters M10 will cost (£2199/$2499).

