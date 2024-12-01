I'm a serious headphone nut and am shocked that my favourite wireless over-ears are now half-price for Black Friday

I've kept a keen eye on Black Friday headphone deals all month, and I've just found a corker on my favourite wireless noise-cancelling over-ears in my (pretty bursting) headphone cupboard.

The Mark Levinson No. 5909, which myself and the wider What Hi-Fi? reviews team awarded five stars when we tested them at £999, are now down to just £499 at Amazon. That price is available on the black finish, but the red and grey colourways are only a tenner more. Just be quick as all three are limited in stock.

To put that price in context, that's a 50 per cent saving and the lowest price I've ever seen them drop to. It beats the Black Friday deal price at other retailers, such as Peter Tyson, by £20 and puts them around the same price as several good and popular but inferior-sounding wireless headphones such as the Focal Bathy (£549), B&W Px8 (£499) and AirPods Max (£449).

For such fantastic performers, which no less redefined how good wireless headphones could sound, this is a stunning deal.

Mark Levinson No. 5909: was £999 now £499 at Amazon One of the very best-sounding pairs of wireless headphones I've ever heard and my favourite go-to pair for travelling thanks to their wired-standard sound quality, decent noise cancellation and 34-hour battery life. They're still pretty pricey, but saving £500 on the original launch price is certainly a deal to snap up if you can afford to. I've never seen the 5909 drop this low, so don't wait around thinking that such deals come around every day. Five stars

I should say that these Mark Levinsons haven't been at their original launch price for some months now, having been reduced to around £750-800. Still, this brand-new Black Friday deal price still lops hundreds off that and is sure to sell out (there are only around 20 pairs left according to Amazon) or rise again before long.

That I have double-figure pairs of wireless headphones in my cupboard and these are my favourite go-to travel companions tells you everything you really need to know about the No. 5909. They bring wired-standard sound to wireless convenience better than any other pair (bar the £1200 T+A Solitaire T) and combine that impressively detailed and musical performance with decent and well-implemented active noise cancellation, a 34-hour battery life and aptX Adaptive and LDAC Bluetooth codec support.

They're also exceptionally well built and personally I love that red gloss earcup, though the only snag in my book is that the on-cup controls feel a bit plasticky. You can read our Mark Levinson No. 5909 review for all the ins and outs, but in a nutshell they are impressive all-rounders – and a genuine bargain now that they are half-price.

If you're after a seriously high-end pair of headphones that sound great and offer all the conveniences of noise-cancelling and Bluetooth streaming, these Mark Levinsons demand consideration. With £500 off the original RRP, now is a great time to make them yours.

