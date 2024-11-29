We've sourced the 6 best Bowers & Wilkins Black Friday deals: speakers, wireless headphones and more

Bowers & Wilkins is one of the biggest names in hi-fi, producing a healthy stable of five-star and/or Award-winning loudspeakers, headphones and wireless speakers. As one of the biggest names on the block, you've probably had your eye on some Bowers goodness this Black Friday as prices drop and bargains abound.

To help you nab the best value possible, and to take the legwork out of this rather stressful part of the year, we've pulled together a concise rundown of the best B&W bargains available right now. From Award-winning standmounts to five-star headphones, there's sure to be something that fits your needs.

Bowers & Wilkins speaker deals

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 was £529 now £449 at Peter Tyson (save £80)

In our five-star B&W 607 S3 review, we called them "entertaining in spades" and "a delight". They set the bar high for clarity, refinement and detail, but also have plenty in the way of punch and dynamism to entertain. Ideal for a step-up system and for small rooms, these superb mid-price speakers originally launched at £599 and then dipped to £529 for the best part of this year – so this is a great new low price on our favourite standmount speakers.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner



Deal also at Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 was £749 now £669 at Richer Sounds (save £80)

If you have a touch more cash to spend, why not stretch to the Award-winning B&W 606 S3? Another sumptuous pair of speakers from the Bowers oven, there's so much punch and scale to the 606 S3, not to mention stunning levels of clarity and refinement, that little else comes close at this price.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner



Deal also at Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks

Bowers & Wilkins wireless headphones deals

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 was £599 now £399 at Amazon (save £200)

The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ears are a superb example of flagship cans – luxurious to behold and sublime to listen to. It's not often you see such a fine pair of over-ear headphones reduced by such a healthy figure. £200 is a massive discount on what are still some of the best high-end headphones money can buy.

Five stars

Bowers & Wilkins wireless speaker deals

B&W Zeppelin was £699 now £499 at Peter Tyson (save £200)

We usually see the B&W Zeppelin hover around the £550-600 mark, but Black Friday has dragged this price down even more at Amazon. The Zeppelin is far from a lead balloon, living up to its reputation by offering an open, expansive sound presentation alongside agile bass and some serious musical heft. A real crowd-pleaser and worth considering for £200 off. Price check: £539 at Amazon

MORE:

LIVE: I’m picking the best Black Friday hi-fi deals as they go live – speakers, turntables, amps and more

Have a stricter budget? These are the 11 best Black Friday audio deals under £100

Vinyl newb? I've built a modern five-star turntable system for around £500 in the Black Friday sales

I've been reviewing hi-fi for a dozen years, and these are my top 12 Black Friday deals for every audio category (so far)