Hurry! Focal's five-star Bathys wireless headphones can still be yours for a fantastic price

The exceptionally talented five-star Focal Bathys are just one of six models available for big trade-in savings.

If you're looking for premium headphones around the £500-600 mark, the Focal Bathys deserve to be on your shopping list.

The five-star Dali IO-8 certainly give them a run for their money, but this is an exceptional set of wireless over-ears that still demand to be heard, especially with this discount.

Focal's fantastic noise-cancelling headphones are down to £549 at Peter Tyson, a drop of £150 from their original price and still the lowest figure we've seen since Black Friday last year. If you want exceptional over-ear Bluetooth headphones with a decent discount, this is a great place to start.

Best Focal Bathys wireless headphones deal

Five stars Focal Bathys : was £699 now £549 at Peter Tyson The Focal Bathys' are fantastic five-star headphones. You've got playback buttons on the right earcup, two different levels of ANC, a transparency mode, aptX Adaptive support and a USB-DAC mode that supports 24-bit/192kHz through their USB-C port. Battery life is around 30 hours, which should be more than enough for the average listening session. Five stars

The Focal Bathys are some of the finest premium Bluetooth cans you can buy, and while you'd expect excellent sound quality from a pair that costs over twice as much as the Sony WH-1000XM5, (if you hunt around for discounts), these over-ears don't disappoint.

This being a pair of Focal headphones, there's plenty of flair to the Bathys' design, although they reign it in enough to temper the look-at-me nature of those large, hole-ridden aluminium ear cups and light-up logos with enough class and subtlety to be taken seriously.

Features-wise, the Focals offer 30 hours of battery life and charging via USB-C, while two different levels of noise cancelling ('soft, 'silent') are at your disposal, together with a 'Transparent' mode. Codec support extends to SBC, AAC and aptX Adaptive.

You can even access a USB-DAC mode that supports 24-bit/192kHz through their USB-C port.

It's how they sound, though, that will make you fall in love with Focal's premium wireless cans. These are headphones that do a startling job of giving your music a bold, meaty presence within a wide, all-encompassing soundscape, granting you the sort of cinematic listening experience that is rarely found in wireless models.

The Bathys make music sound atmospheric, emotive and involving, with rich mids and lows providing without clouding those key details or particulars. To quote our Focal Bathys review: "For a wireless headphone performance, it’s among the most engaging we have heard". High praise indeed.

If you're serious about over-ear wireless sound, don't miss out on this excellent Peter Tyson deal.

MORE:

How do active noise-cancelling headphones work? Are they worth it?

The best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy

And our pick of the best wireless headphones