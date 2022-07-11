Hurry! Save over £800 on this 65-inch 2021 Philips OLED TV

A flagship TV will always boast the very best features that a brand can muster along with a considerable price premium associated with being a top-of-the-line model. However, we'd always suggest that keen bargain hunters explore the next series down for what is often similar technology minus a couple of bells and whistles. And on sale events such as Prime Day, this can be where some of the best discounts are hiding.

With a massive saving of 44%, Amazon has just discounted Philip's 65-inch 706 OLED from £1800 to £999 in Prime Day sales. The 706 is the step-down OLED TV range from Philip's 2021 line-up and notably shares much of its spec sheet with the flagship 806 series, which impressed us so much last year that we gave it not one but two What Hi-Fi? awards.

(opens in new tab) Philips 55OLED706 55in OLED TV £1800 £999 at Amazon (save £800) (opens in new tab)

Not one we've tested but given the high quality of Philip's 2021 OLEDs, we'd expect a solid performance from this step-down OLED TV that shares much of its spec with the flagship 806 range. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.





According to the spec sheet, the significant differences between the OLED706 and the Award-winning Philips OLED806 TVs are that the 706 has three-sided Ambilight instead of four, a less flashy remote without voice control and lacks CalMAN screen calibration compatibility. Otherwise, there's still the same 5th Gen P5 AI picture processor and full range of HDR support. The 706 is also set for gamers, with two HDMI 2.1 sockets that support ALLM, VRR and 4K@120fps.

For apps, there's an Android 10 OS meaning Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Disney+ are all present in their full 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos glory. All the catch-up services are present and correct too. The only real absence of note is Now, which won’t be a deal-breaker for many.

We were very impressed by how well Philips's 2021 picture processing squeezed sharper and more solid images out of the 806 than is available from competitor OLEDs, all of which use the same LG-made OLED panel. With similar DNA and features, this deal on the 706 could prove to be a Prime Day winner, so long as you don't mind having just the three Ambilights.

MORE

The best LG OLED TV deals for Prime Day: get an awesome LG OLED at the lowest price

The best Prime Day TV deals 2022: 4K, QLED, HDR, OLED

Don't waste your money on a new TV in the Prime Day sales





