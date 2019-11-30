Here are the 12 best Black Friday TV deals still available

Black Friday might have been and gone, but that doesn't mean all the TV deals have disappeared too. You can still find some great offers out there without having to search very far (just scroll down a little further).
Whether it's a new OLED, QLED or traditional LCD TV you're after you can still make some great savings on a number of top tellys. We've found deals on all the usual suspects including LG, Samsung and Sony and you'll find them all listed below on models ranging from 32in to 75in.
Sony KDL-32WE613BU HD Ready Smart TV
£349 £254 at Amazon
Want a TV for a second room or bedroom? You can save £95 on this Sony 32-inch TV. It's only HD Ready but if it's for the kids or a spare room it still represents a decent bargain. View Deal
Samsung UE49RU8000 4K HDR TV
£749 £489 at Amazon
Another Award-winning TV - and one that's just had a third big discount. The 49-inch RU8000 is an excellent TV with lots of detail, super-sharp edges and great colours. It's also got the best, most app-laden operating system out there. A serious bargain at this price.View Deal
Samsung UE43RU7470 4K HDR TV
£429 £399 at Currys
We've only just given this 43 inch Samsung TV a What Hi-Fi? Award and already it's dropped in price. This is a cracking set for those who want 4K, HDR and a great operating system at a more compact size.View Deal
Sony KD-49XG9005 4K HDR TV
£1099 £799 at John Lewis
Sony's most premium 2019 49 inch TV is an absolute belter - so much so that we recently gave it an Award. It's just had yet another £100 discount, making it an even better buy.View Deal
Panasonic TX-50GX800B 50in 4K HDR TV
£899 £589 at Amazon
The first TV we tested with both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ on board, the GX800 is a great buy, particularly as it's already dropped in price a fair bit.View Deal
LG OLED55C9PLA OLED TV for
£2499 £1299 at Amazon
Brand new for this year, LG's C9 OLED improves on last year's C8 in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price has steadily tumbled since launch.View Deal
Samsung QE55Q80R 55 inch 4K QLED TV
£1399 £999 at Currys
The Q80R is more or less the same as the Q85R, above, but without the One Connect box for all of the inputs and outputs. If you can live with that, you can save even more money. In fact, the price has just dropped by an extra £200.View Deal
Sony KD-55XF9005 55in 4K HDR TV
£1699 £799 at John Lewis
X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support is present and correct. The price has just dropped yet again, so you can currently get a huge £900 discount on this excellent telly.View Deal
Panasonic TX-58GX800B 4K HDR TV
£799 £689 at Amazon
The 58in version of the GX800 was already such good value at £799 that we gave it an Award, so at £689 it's a real belter. Support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision (plus standard HDR10 and HLG, of course) combines with a nicely balanced all-round performance to make for a superb, affordable, big screen TV.View Deal
LG OLED65C9PLA 65in 2019 OLED TV
£3299 £1899 at Sevenoaks
This 2019 LG OLED has just had yet another £100 shed from its price, taking the overall discount to £1400. It's an awesome TV - a surprisingly big improvement on last year's model - and well worth the original asking price, let alone the new one.View Deal
Sony KD-65XG9505 65in 4K TV
£2199 £1499 at Richer Sounds
New for 2019, this Sony has just had its second big drop in price. Don't assume that means it must be a duffer, though - this is an excellent direct LED-backlit LCD model for the money, with a punchy, detailed picture and very good sound.View Deal
Sony KD-75XG8096 75-inch 4K TV for
£2299 £1299 at Currys
This massive Sony screen had already seen some healthy discounting since launch and has just dropped a further £200 for Black Friday. 4K, HDR and the Android TV operating system make it a great choice for those looking to go big on a bit of a budget.View Deal
