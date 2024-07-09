Save £900 on a Samsung QD-OLED TV thanks to this sensational early Amazon Prime Day deal

As Amazon Prime Day inches ever closer (16th of July if you weren't aware), the deals on TVs and home cinema kit are starting to get seriously tempting. Case in point is this exceptional deal on the Samsung S90C, a QD-OLED TV that has only just been replaced by Samsung's 2024 TV lineup.

The 55-inch model is down to just £899 on Amazon, that's a colossal saving of £900 from the original £1799 launch price. There are a couple of caveats to mention, first and foremost is that we haven't tested this specific model. However we awarded the S95B (this TV's predecessor) the full five stars, so we have it on good authority that this model should also impress.

Furthermore, we have technically seen this TV cheaper at retailer PRC Direct; however, that retailer appears to have shut down. It had the S90C down to £799 but as that deal is no longer available, this comes in at a very close second.

Samsung S95C vs S90C: which Samsung OLED TV is best for you?

Samsung S90C 55-inch QD-OLED TV £1799 £899 at Amazon (save £900)

While we haven't fully tested this specific model, we have reviewed its predecessor (the S95B) and its higher-end sibling (the S95C) and both are very good indeed. Like those other models, this is a QD-OLED TV that promises brighter highlights and more vibrant colours than a standard OLED, as well as perfect blacks and pixel-level contrast control. Next-gen gaming features such as 4K/120Hz and VRR ar supported across all four HDMI inputs.

Samsung makes some excellent TVs, and while we may not have tested 2023's S90C ourselves, we're confident it has all the makings to be as great as its S95B predecessor from 2022 which we said "delivers thrills aplenty".

We've also been suitably impressed by the S90C's higher-end sibling, the S95C, which also features a QD-OLED panel, as well as this year's Samsung S95D. However, there has been some controversy surrounding this TV's follow-up model, the S90D, due to an uncertainty if all models will receive a QD-OLED panel.

But back to this sensational S90C deal, and more importantly, what are you getting for your hard-earned money? First up, you're getting 4K support, HDR support by way of HDR10+ and HLG, although in true Samsung fashion, Dolby Vision is left out. Dolby Atmos, however, is included for immersive audio through a Dolby Atmos soundbar or AVR via HDMI eARC.

Speaking of HDMI, you're getting 4K/120Hz support, ALLM, and VRR, with full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 support on all four sockets. This TV shouldn't give you any trouble showcasing next-gen games on a PS5 or Xbox Series X in their full glory as well as should make sure the experience is smooth thanks to VRR.

Put simply, if you're looking for a modern smart TV with some premium panel tech and just about all the features you need for gaming, the S90C OLED seems to have everything you could want. With a £900 discount, this TV is worth a look.

