Google Chromecast HD drops to just £18 in the Black Friday sales

Looking to level up your TV's content cheaply and in time for the festive season? Maybe you've finally got guests coming over for the holiday season this year, and want to smarten up the 'dumb' TV in the guest bedroom? This corker of a deal is part of Amazon's early Black Friday savings and could be just what you need.

Google Chromecast (3rd gen) Google Chromecast (3rd gen) £29 £18 (save £11) at Amazon

Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, All4, My5 and even Now's TV content can all be 'cast' to your TV with this five star little streamer. Google’s own apps are also castable, as are music apps such as Spotify, Tidal and TuneIn. And now, there's a huge 40% discount to be had!

The five-star third-gen. Google Chromecast (2018) is not to be confused with the newer Google Chromecast with Google TV (the one with the remote, which also gained five stars from this publication) or Google Chromecast Audio (five stars here too); nor should it be mixed up with the older Google Chromecast Ultra or Google Chromecast (2015).

With this Chromecast, you can watch films, shows, live TV, YouTube and stream photos on your TV, all from your device. Plug the Chromecast into the HDMI port on your TV to power and stream your favourite entertainment straight from your phone with just a tap. And while streaming, you can still use your phone as you normally do.

But it's not just casting from your phone. Chromecast also supports over 2000 streaming apps, such as Netflix, Disney Plus, YouTube, YouTube TV and HBO NOW – you'll still need to pay for the relevant subscription, of course, but it opens up lots of doors.

And you can mirror your Android phone or laptop with Chrome – ie. view your device’s screen on your TV. If you can see it on your phone, you can see it on your TV, which could mean lots of fun embarrassing your children this Christmas, with clips from when they were young.

This particular Chromecast usually retails for £30, meaning you can make a huge 40 percent saving an already inexpensive bit of kit for your home. Best make haste though, early Black Friday deals don't last forever...

MORE:

Looking to go all-in on Google? Read our extensive collection of Google reviews

Not sure this is the streaming dongle for you? See our pick of the best media streamers 2021: the best TV streaming devices

Or consider Roku as Black Friday Roku stick deals come early: streamers down to half price

Free Google Chromecast (3rd gen) with Google Nest Mini Free Google Chromecast (3rd gen) with Google Nest Mini £78 £49 at AO.com

Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, All4, My5 and even Now TV content can all be 'cast' to your TV with this five star little streamer. Google’s own apps are also castable, as are music apps such as Spotify, Tidal and TuneIn. And you can get one for free (RRP £29), if you buy a Google Nest Mini before 18th Feb.