Goldmund's Pulp + Hub wireless speaker system is a gorgeous way to spend £15,000

By Verity Burns
published

Striking design and upgraded features

Goldmund Pulp speakers in black on stands
(Image credit: Goldmund)

Goldmund has unveiled its new Pulp + Hub speaker system, combining the latest iteration of its design-focused active stereo speakers, with a new Hub for improved connectivity and high-resolution streaming playback.

The Hub sits at the centre of this system, and uses WiSA (wireless speaker and audio) technology to allow wireless streams up to 24-bit/96kHz. There's also support for aptX HD Bluetooth, should you prefer, as well as wired playback across HDMI, coaxial and optical inputs.

Goldmund Hub

(Image credit: Goldmund)

While the Hub's design is relatively low key, it is supported by a truly striking speaker design, maintaining the iconic cylindrical aluminium silhouette designed by Cécile Barani.

Owners can choose the look of the speakers too, by simply twisting the top section to move the textile grille away and reveal the drivers instead.

Despite their small stature, they should pack a punch in the sound department, offering a 12.5cm woofer, soft dome tweeter and 2 x 175W Telos amplifiers in each unit, for a rich frequency response from 43Hz to over 25kHz.

Goldmund Pulp + Hub speaker system in silver on a blue table

(Image credit: Goldmund)

The Pulp speakers are available in a choice of silver grey or a matte black, both with rotating black grilles. They are suitable for use on furniture, or – if you really want to lean into that striking design – they do look rather smart on Goldmund's custom stands (sold separately) instead.

If you're familiar with the brand, it may not come as a surprise that the Pulp + Hub system does not come cheap. It'll set you back £15,500/$17,000, with the optional stands costing another £3,250/$3,300.

