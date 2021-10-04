Get an Xbox Series S and FIFA 22 for as little as £85 at Game

Looking for a cheap deal on a next-gen console? You're in luck – Game has unveiled an awesome Xbox Series S bundle deal that includes a console, controller and FIFA 22 for only £249.99.

The Xbox Series S goes for that on its own, so you're essentially getting a FIFA 22 (download code), worth around £50, for free! Have a console to trade-in? Depending on the model and condition, you could bag the Xbox Series S with FIFA 22 for as little as £85.

Hurry, this Xbox Series S deal ends Sunday 10th October...

Xbox Series S + FIFA 22 bundle £249.99 at Game (save £50)

The Xbox’s entry-level console delivers serious bang for your buck. It might not support native 4K gaming but it's attractively priced, doubles as a brilliant entertainment hub and comes with a clever new controller. View Deal

When it comes to playing games on the Xbox Series S, it’s difficult to find a lot to grumble about for the money. While it’s not native 4K, what it does dish out is easy on the eye. The colourful and vibrant picture, combined with support for Dolby Atmos sound, makes the Series S a great buy for gamers who don't want to splash out £450 on the high-end Xbox Series X.

If you're wondering what the trade-in value of your old console is, Game has published a handy guide here. Those with a PS4 500GB Slim Console can get the new Xbox Series S + FIFA 22 bundle for £149.99, but if you trade in a Nintendo Switch, you could bag this Xbox bundle for just £84.99. With the new Nintendo Switch OLED out soon, now could be the perfect time to trade-in your old machine.

It'll be 'game over' for Game's latest deals on Sunday 10th October, and we're not expecting to see huge discounts on next-gen consoles come Black Friday, either. So if you're mulling over a next-gen machine, this could be your best chance to buy one at a bargain price.

