Disc-less Xbox Series X Digital Edition (and two more consoles) get release date

Microsoft has announced a disc-less Xbox Series X Digital Edition, a Galaxy Black Special Edition Series X console, and a 'Robot White' Xbox Series S – all of which will hit shelves in "holiday 2024" (November or December, then).

At the annual Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, Xbox president Sarah Bond also teased that Microsoft was "hard at work" on a next-generation Xbox console.

The highly anticipated Xbox Series X Digital Edition mirrors the existing console's specification but ditches the disc drive, comes in a Robot White finish, and costs $450 – $50 less than the Series X's original RRP. Microsoft is yet to confirm other territory pricing, although we can expect figures of around £400 and AU$650.

That's good news for digital-first Xbox Game Pass gamers who are looking to upgrade to the Series X for less, although the standard Series X can currently be bagged for only $409 at Walmart.

Previous rumours of a bold new cylindrical design, 2TB of internal storage and Wi-Fi 6E (for improved throughput latency and interference mitigation) are unfounded, though they could relate to the next-gen console Bond says is now in the works.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Next up is a 'Galaxy Black Special Edition' Series X with double the storage (2TB SSD) and a unique design whose silver, grey, and green celestial effect draws "inspiration from constellations and the spirit of exploration and adventure that outer space evoke". It comes with a matching controller that sports a 'Galaxy Black' D-pad and 'Velocity Green' back case and will be available in "limited quantities" for $600. Again, that should translate to approximately £500 and AU$950.

Last and, to be fair, probably least, Microsoft is also launching a 1TB Series S in Robot White, following the 1TB Carbon Black variant it launched last year to offer gamers more storage over the original 512GB Series S. That 2023 black model will only be available while supplies list, with the new white version arriving for $350 (roughly £300 and AU$550).

You can see each of the three consoles in more detail in Microsoft's teaser trailer on YouTube.

Pre-order information and territory pricing will come to light in "the coming months".

