If audio is half of the movie watching experience, then it’s closer to a third of the gaming experience. Sure, during a movie, mis-hearing some dialogue or some subtleties of the effects will undoubtedly mar your enjoyment, but in gaming, it could be the difference between life or death.

Most TVs don’t sound great, which is why we always recommend adding a soundbar. But gamers should go a step further and add a dedicated pair of gaming headphones or a headset. By channelling the audio directly into your ears, they’ll serve two purposes: they’ll make the sound clearer and more immediate, while also shutting out the distractions of the outside world. Because if you’re immersing yourself in a new gaming world, the last thing you need is boring old reality butting in.

Here’s how a gaming headset can help you up your game.

They can sound pretty great. Like Beats headphones of old, a lot of gaming headsets veer towards a bass-heavy sound. Nothing wrong with that you might think – explosions should have plenty of low-end, after all – but not when it comes at the expense of other frequencies. The best gaming headsets are fairly neutral and tonally balanced, so you can hear the game as it’s supposed to be heard. Yes, you want an energetic performance so it doesn’t sound flat, and plenty of punch, especially if you’re playing an action game. But clarity should take centre stage. Otherwise, those little details you miss could end up costing your life…

They don't tie you down. The best gaming headsets are wireless, so you don’t get tangled up, and can roam around the room without having to take them off. The wireless connection should be robust, as a drop out could cost you dearly, with minimal lag, if you want to stay competitive.

They let you be heard. Most gaming headsets include a built-in mic so you can talk to your gaming teammates. This should let you be heard as clearly as the game’s effects (even if you are mostly shrieking with excitement).

They're comfortable. A decent gaming headset should be one you put on and forget about – like the best headphones, it should be so comfortable you forget you’re wearing it. Look out for a lightweight design that distributes its weight evenly over the headset. You also don't want too tight a grip between the earpads. Because the last thing you want is to be constantly adjusting it instead of focussing on helping your teammates.

They put you in the game. Some models have head-tracking technology that can place the sound around you, as if it's happening right in the room. In the past this was something of a gimmick, but now the tech has come on to the point where it's actually useful. Now if you hear an approaching enemy, you’ll be able to pinpoint which direction they’re coming from that bit faster.

They cancel the outside world. It's not just ANC headphones that can silence reality – some gaming headsets have noise-cancelling technology onboard for pressing mute on the outside world. Zero distractions, no excuses.

They last all day long. Some models last in excess of 30 hours, so you can game uninterrupted all day and all night. And with fast charging onboard (giving an hour of play from just a few minutes’ juicing up), it’s never been quicker to get back into the game.

