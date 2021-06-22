Forget Prime Day, these are the best hi-fi and audio deals that aren't on Amazon

You have probably noticed it's Prime Day, Amazon's annual sales extravaganza. But while that's great for bagging discounts on Echo speakers and Fire TV Sticks, it's not so successful at delivering great deals on hi-fi separates, speakers and audio gear.

But, lest we forget, there are a whole world of specialist retailers ready to cater to your specialist needs with great deals on some of our favourite turntables, DACs, amplifiers and plenty more besides.

We've done our level best to deliver you a selection of the best hi-fi and audio deals to be found on Prime Day... but far from the madding crowds of Amazon.

Best speaker deals

B&W 606 speakers £549 £449 at Peter Tyson (save £100)

Save £100 on these Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins speakers, which combine great looks with class-leading sound. They're a great size and deliver an upbeat and entertaining sound.View Deal

Wharfedale Diamond 220 £179 £149 at Richer Sounds (save £30)

They've been around for a few years now but they remain a great pair of affordable speakers. As previous Award-winners, you can be sure that great sound quality never goes out of fashion.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3030i speakers £329 £274 at Sevenoaks (save £55)

On the hunt for a pair of budget bookshelf speakers? How about this five-star pair from Q Acoustics? Give them a bit of space to let the bass ports breathe and you'll be able to sit back and enjoy their wonderfully dynamic sound.View Deal

Audio Pro Addon T3+ £179 £130 at Richer Sounds (save £49)

The Audio Pro Addon T3+ is a fine Bluetooth speaker option for those keen to have 12 hours of outdoor music at full volume - it goes loud in some style. Now with a tidy reduction, too.View Deal

B&W 603 speakers £1299 £999 at Peter Tyson (save £300)

The 603s are the kind of speakers that won’t struggle to sell themselves during a demo. They are blessed with a wow factor that other speakers at this price can only dream of, thanks to their handling of voices, wide soundstage, impressive sense of scale and insightful delivery. Now you can save £299.View Deal

ELAC Debut B5.2 £310 £249 at Peter Tyson (save £61)

Our very favourite budget speakers now come with a very tidy discount. Elac may have come up with a pair to replace these in 2020 but the B5.2 are still What Hi-Fi? Award-winners and simply the best performers at this price.View Deal

Q Acoustics Concept 40 £999 £699 at Hifix (save £300)

Five-star speakers from a few years back but good sound doesn't get old. With £300 off the original price, these talented, easy-going speakers are now an absolute steal.View Deal

Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 £329 £299 at Richer Sounds (save £30)

Not the biggest of savings, but a deal is a deal after all. These five-star bookshelf speakers from Elac can be yours with £30 off at Richer Sounds. View Deal

Best CD player deals

Marantz CD6006 £449 £349 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

This 2019 Award-winning CD player has a crisp, exciting, insightful sound that's more informative than the standard version. Add in a solid build, smart finish and extensive connections, and this is a quality, well-featured player on a great deal.View Deal

Best turntable deals

Price drop! Pro-Ject Debut Carbon DC £369 £299 at Sevenoaks (save £70)

A five-star turntable that has a similar level of longevity to the vinyl records themselves. Excellent sound, good build and easy to set up, plus it comes fitted with an Ortofon 2m Red cartridge.View Deal

Sony PS-HX500 record player £449 £279 Sevenoaks (save £170)

If you want to archive your vinyl as hi-res digital audio files, this Sony turntable will allow you to do just that. Not only does it boast this useful tech, the PS-HX500 sounds sensational for the money. And it's now available at a new low price at Sevenoaks.View Deal

Audio-Technica LP5X USB £349 £329 at John Lewis (save £20)

Audio-Technica’s original AT-LP5 turntable was a winner. This LP5x model now comes with an easier to fit cartridge, a built-in phono stage for both MC and MM and it even sounds a little cleaner than its predecessor. Winner.View Deal

Pro-Ject Essential III £329 £249 at Sevenoaks (save £80)

Blessed with an enjoyable and exciting sound, this is another top-class turntable from Pro-Ject and a great entry-level option for vinyl enthusiasts. And now at a new low price for 2021.View Deal

Best DAC deals

Cyrus soundKey DAC £100 £59 at Richer Sounds (save £41)

The Cyrus soundKey is a handy little USB DAC and headphone amp that will greatly improve on the sound coming from your laptop, and giving you What Hi-Fi? Award-winning sound in your pocket.View Deal

Best portable music player deals

Apple iPod Touch 7th gen 32GB £199 £189 at BT Shop

The latest iPod Touch is in stock and on offer with this deal, delivering 32GB of storage, the A10 Fusion chip and 4-inch Retina display.View Deal

Best music system deals

Technics OTTAVA Forte SC-C70 £799 £499 at Richer Sounds (save £300)

A premium speaker system with an abundance of features and could be the ideal option if it fits your specific needs. Especially at this low price.View Deal

Denon D-M41DAB receiver £299 £289 at Sevenoaks

This Award-winning all-in-one system is a great pairing for a budget pair of speakers as it combines DAB radio, CD and Bluetooth. It'll output to two 30W speakers and does all this while remaining compact and stylish. View Deal