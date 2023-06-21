Forget buttons, Cleer Audio’s new wireless headphones can be controlled by moving your head

Cleer Audio has revealed its new Arc II Sport wireless in-ear headphones, designed for runners and those with active lifestyles. The newly unveiled buds feature a unique earhook and hinge design with an improved shape and increased flexibility that should offer a more comfortable and secure fit.

They also see the return of Arc’s passive, open-ear design for increased safety and user awareness. Instead of an ear-tip tunnelling into your ear, the buds have open-ear units that sit above the ear canal, channelling sound in while simultaneously allowing in background noise, similar to the Bose Sport Open Earbuds or Cleer Audio’s original Arc model.

The new sporty buds have 16.2mm neodymium drivers and support the higher-quality aptX Adaptive codec over Bluetooth. Call quality is set to be clear and noise-free thanks to using aptX voice technology and a design crafted to minimise wind noise.

There is no noise cancelling, something Cleer Audio frames as a safety benefit rather than a limitation; but that’s not to say the Arc II Sport are light on features elsewhere. The inclusion of lossless audio courtesy of the aptX codec is a big bonus, as is a Snapdragon Sound certification.

The Arc II Sport also feature Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity, allowing you to switch your audio input between two connected devices seamlessly on the fly. It isn’t quite the innovative three-point benchmark set by Technics’ AZ60M2 and AZ80 wireless buds, but it’s still a really nifty feature when implemented correctly.

(Image credit: Cleer Audio)

The headline-grabber is head motion control. This, according to Cleer Audio, "brings in a new way of taking calls, with an easy way of answering without getting in the way of your activities." A six-axis motion sensor allows for hands-free, head gesture controls, something that could come in very handy (pun not intended) when you are otherwise occupied with a kettlebell or medicine ball.

An IPX5 rating, meanwhile, should ensure that your new workout earbuds aren’t damaged by sweat or rain, while a potential 35 hours of total battery life (27 hours from the case, with eight hours on the buds on a single charge) should ensure even the longest of runs isn’t cut short. If you do drop a bud on a long run, it will even beep to make it easier to find again.

As is the standard nowadays at this level, a dedicated Cleer+ app allows you to customise your sound profile, monitor your buds’ battery and even give you access to an onboard step counter.

According to Patrick Huang, president and CEO of Cleer: “The new Arc II Sport is an exceptional addition to the Cleer lineup. Its improved earhook design, immersive sound performance and hands-free controls are spot on for today’s active consumer."

The Cleer ARC II Sport is available to buy now at Amazon for £199/ $189 (AU$ TBC) as well as from selected retailers in the UK and US. The Arc II Sport will be available in black or red finishes.

