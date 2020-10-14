Forget Amazon Prime Day – the best LG OLED TV deal is at John Lewis

Prime Day is great and all that, but Amazon isn't the only retailer offering big discounts and shopping elsewhere can actually get you a better deal on your next TV.

One of the very, very best TVs you can buy right now is the LG OLED55CX, which is the core model in LG's 2020 OLED TV range. It launched at £1799, we gave it a full five-star rating when we reviewed it at £1699, and you can now buy it for just £1399.

Lots of retailers, including Amazon, will sell you this CX model for £1399, but John Lewis is sweetening the deal by offering a £100 E-Gift Card when you buy the TV from its website.

LG OLED55CX 55-inch OLED TV £1799 £1399 at John Lewis

The CX is the sweet spot in LG's 2020 OLED TV range – the model that gets you all of the company's top picture tech at the lowest price. Compared with its predecessor, the CX offers more dark detail, richer colours and better motion and, when added to an already exemplary performance, that makes for an astonishingly capable all-round TV.View Deal

The C9 that the CX replaces was already a superb performer – a 2019 What Hi-Fi Awards Product of the Year, in fact – but the new model improves upon it in a number of key areas, most notably dark detail, colours and motion handling.

It's got a great feature set, too, including HDMI 2.1 sockets that support next-gen gaming features such as VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), 4K@120Hz (also known as HFR) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) – great for those planning to buy an Xbox Series X or PS5.

BBC iPlayer has belatedly been added to the smart platform, too, meaning most of the important apps are now on board. ITV Hub, All 4 and My5 are still missing, though.

All told, this is an absolutely brilliant TV, and it's now available at its lowest ever price. Buy with confidence.

MORE:

Best Prime Day TV deals

Prime Day soundbar deals