Universal Pictures has today announced full details of Spielberg's E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial 30th Anniversary Blu-ray edition, the first time that the film has been released on the HD format.

The E.T. Blu-ray release will deliver a digitally remastered version of the original theatrical cut.

This is unlike the 20th anniversary DVD release, which included several altered scenes, which didn't go down well with some fans.

The release has a digitally remastered picture and a new 7.1 surround soundtrack, as well as interviews, new footage, deleted scenes and much more besides.

As well as Blu-ray and DVD releases there will be a special edition Steelbook, too.

E.T. on Blu-ray is also part of the UltraViolet digital locker service, meaning it can be stored and streamed from this cloud storage service for films – though the service is still yet to launch in the UK.

Due out on 12th November to mark the 30th anniversary, the E.T. Blu-ray release will be a PG, like the original, rather than a U, as in the first DVD release.

The full list of bonus features on the E.T. Blu-ray is as follows:

· The E.T. Journals: In this all-new bonus feature, retrace the day-to-day experience of creating E.T from never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage shot by Academy Award®-winning cinematographer John Toll. This piece will give viewers a unique feeling of being on-set and living the excitement of what it was like to make E.T.

· Steven Spielberg & E.T.: Watch an all-new interview with Steven Spielberg, as he reflects back on the film and discusses his experience working with children as well as his overall and current perspective on E.T.

· Deleted Scenes

· A Look Back: A special insider’s look into the making of E.T. featuring interviews with Steven Spielberg, the cast, and others intimately involved with the film.

· The E.T. Reunion: The cast and filmmaker reunite to discuss their thoughts on the impact of the film.

· The Evolution and Creation of E.T.: From idea to screenplay, through casting and making the film.

· The Music of E.T.: A Discussion with John Williams: Interviews and footage of the long-standing relationship between John Williams and Steven Spielberg.

· The 20th Anniversary Premiere: Composer John Williams played the score of E.T. live at the Shrine Auditorium for the re-release premiere of E.T. This featurette gives us a behind the scenes look at this presentation.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook