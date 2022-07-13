Don't waste your cash on an out-of-date TV in the Prime Day sales, save hundreds on Samsung's new S95B QD OLED instead

We all know that most Prime Day TV deals are an exercise in shifting old stock, so if you're looking for a bargain, it's essential to be wary of spending on a model that may soon be out of date. The best way to avoid buyer's remorse is to invest in cutting-edge five-star technology, and fortunately, we've spotted a discount on Amazon that will let you do just that.

Surprisingly, Samsung's new S95B QD-OLED TV is on sale right now at Amazon (opens in new tab). You can pick up the 55-inch model for £1789 (opens in new tab) or the 65-inch model for £2799 (opens in new tab), saving £210 and £200 respectively on either while supplies last. The S95B series only hit stores earlier this month, so a price cut so soon in its life cycle is excellent news.

We tested the S95B and gave it five stars in our review, calling its display spectacularly vibrant and dynamic with peerless viewing angles and excellent gaming support. If you're in the market for a new TV, check out the brand new S95B from Samsung while this discount is still available.

Best Samsung S95B QD OLED deal

QD-OLED technology is here, and while Sony's already wowed with its A95K QD-OLED set, Samsung basically invented the technology, and the S95B is the company's first major QD-OLED release. Luckily, this new set does not disappoint, successfully delivering on the promise of the deep blacks of OLED with the brightness of Quantum Dots.

Unsurprisingly, the S95B looks fantastic. The contrast of this set, in particular, wowed us, while its ultra-deep blacks paired with its exceptional brightness is another amazing combination that inevitably leads to a great viewing experience, regardless of what you're watching on the S95B. Not only does this TV look great, but we think it looks great from almost any angle, too, perfect for any space.

This set comes packed with familiar features like HDR, HDMI 2.1, Samsung's Tizen interface, voice assistant integration, and wi-fi and Bluetooth support, but it boasts low latency for gaming and supports 4K/120Hz and VRR too, making it a great TV for a next-gen gaming console like PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Samsung's QD-OLED tech does not disappoint, and with this saving, it makes the premium price tag a little more palatable. If you're in the market for an excellent TV, with cutting-edge tech, the S95B is one set we'd definitely consider.

