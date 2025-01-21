Don't buy the LG C4 until you've seen this rival OLED TV deal

It's another particularly scorching day in the desert. The townspeople camp out in the shade of the ranch, fanning themselves desperately with anything they can find. But what's that on the horizon? A shirtless hunk rides atop a pure white stallion, holding bottles of water out for the thirsty villagers.

As he hands them out among the clamouring crowd, he shushes them with his finger and they fall silent. He says: "Did you folks hear about that good ol' deal on Philips' 42-inch OLED809?"

And would you believe it? He's right! You can currently get the Philips 42OLED809 for just £799 at Richer Sounds. We haven't had a chance to get the 42-inch model into our testing room, but the 65-inch Philips OLED809 is a five-star stunner and there's every reason to believe that this comparatively diminutive version will be similarly capable.

Philips 42OLED809 was £1399 now £799 at Richer Sounds (save £600)

While we haven't reviewed the 42-inch model, we gave OLED809 five stars for its punchy picture, impressive gaming features and capable sound. It includes Ambilight, two HDMI 2.1 sockets, and a Dolby Vision Game mode, making it a particularly strong choice for gamers with limited space.

We reviewed the 65-inch OLED809 and loved its impressive performance, particularly in terms of brightness. During bright scenes, it matched if not outperformed other OLEDs we've tested at this price on levels of detail, colour accuracy and range.

We said: "Though it retains Philips’ 'blow your socks off' goal, once you tone down its out-of-the-box picture settings the TV gives great results, particularly during bright scenes. Here it delivers a wonderfully wide colour palette and brilliantly high max brightness, which leads to a truly immersive viewing experience".

It also has Ambilight, a feature exclusive to Philips that projects coloured light from LEDs behind the TV onto the surrounding walls.

Its gaming features are a standout, as it includes a Dolby Vision Game mode, 4K/120Hz, VRR (FreeSync Premium and G-Sync), ALLM and HGiG, meaning it has all the bells and whistles you need to run a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S at full speed. On top of that, the OLED TV has a max refresh rate of 144Hz, meaning it can render games even faster when a very powerful PC is connected.

It's worth noting that it only has two HDMI 2.1 sockets, which could be an issue for those with multiple top-notch gaming machines. If that's you, you probably want to look at the LG C4, which is also now down to £799 at Richer Sounds.

If two HDMI 2.1s are enough for you, though, it's well worth considering this dazzling, Ambilight-tastic Philips.

MORE:

Here is our review of the Philips 65OLED809

And these are the best TV deals we recommend

Check out our best OLED TV recommendations