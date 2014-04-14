If you're searching for a product that'll let you create "synesthesia between light, sound and gesture", Cromatica – a new digital product combining table lamp and speaker – could be for you.

The hybrid device has been devised by Italy-based Digital Habits, which has taken to Crowdrooster – a crowdfunding platform in the same vein as Kickstarter – in a bid to generate €20,000.

According to the company, Cromatica will create "an ambient experience by fusing light and sound" and comes with Bluetooth connectivity that'll let you stream music from a range of devices.

Cromatica's speaker element comprises a 7W amplifier; a 3-inch woofer with a neodymium magnet; and a 1.5-inch tweeter, with "special reinforced plastic" designed to reduce vibrations.

What's more is that you can pair two Cromatica devices together for the purposes of stereo sound; a feature Digital Habits says means the product can be used for hi-fi and home cinema.

Cromatica also includes a microphone for hands-free calls; an alarm function; and two types of LED lighting (white and RGB) – all of which can be controlled via the device or a mobile app.

You'll be able to get your hands on a Cromatica device if you pledge €179 via Crowdrooster, with a future European Union shop price listed as being €369.

If the crowdfunding campaign is successful, the Digital Habits timeline will see full scale production being in November this year and available in time for Christmas.

It's the latest product that we've seen go down the crowdfunding route, which appears to be proving more popular for smaller firms bringing new and often innovative products to the market.

Other recent examples of crowdfunded products include the Musaic multi-room music system; Bragi's Dash smart wireless headphones; and Neil Young's high-resolution Pono music player.

To learn more about Cromatica and to support the crowdfunding campaign, visit Crowdrooster. The campaign runs until May 31st.

by Pete Hayman

