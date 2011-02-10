Onkyo has just announced its 2011 range of budget multichannel receivers, as we've reported in news, so here in more detail are the pictures and tech specs for you to ponder over.

All models except the entry-level TX-SR309 are network-capable, able to support streaming PC audio and internet radio.

In addition, all four have a front-panel USB port with direct digital connection for iPod/iPhone, support audio playback from USB storage devices and revised styling.



Onkyo is also introducing the UWF-1 wireless USB adapter (price tbc) allowing a wireless 802.11b/g/n connection to access music on a home network. Audio formats supported include MP3, WMA, WMA Lossless, FLAC, WAV, Ogg Vorbis, AAC and LPCM.

Onkyo TX-NR609 £500

Available end of March



• 7.2 channel configuration

• Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio decoding

• Fully 3D video and Audio return channel compliant

• THX Select2 Plus certified

• Marvell Qdeo video processing technology

• Upscales standard video to 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution

• Can access Napster, Last.fm and v.Tuner internet radio

• DLNA capable

• Compatible with Windows 7

• Six HDMI inputs (one on the front)

• Universal port for Onkyo-branded peripherals

• Powered stereo second zone support

• Two subwoofer preouts

• Decoding for Audyssey DSX

• Dolby Pro-Logic IIz support

• PC video connectivity



Onkyo TX-NR579 £450

Available end of March



Tech specs as for the TX-NR609, but omits THX Select2 Plus certification, PC video connectivity, Audyssey DSX and the second subwoofer preout. 7.1 channel configuration, four HDMI inputs.



Onkyo TX-NR509 £350

Available beginning of March



A 5.1 AV receiver. Omits 4K video upscaling, Audyssey DSX and Dolby Pro-Logic IIz, Onkyo's new GUI and has a non-powered Zone 2 line-out.



Onkyo TX-SR309 £250

Available end of February



This 5.1 channel model is aimed at users who do not require the networking, Zone 2 or Audyssey equalisation features of the more expensive models. It has three HDMI inputs, Burr-Brown DACs, along with Onkyo's proprietary advanced music optimizer and gaming audio modes.



Onkyo HT-S5405 £400

Available end of March



• 5.1 receiver/speaker package

• 3D video support

• Dolby TrueHD/DTS-HD Master Audio decoding

• HDMI with 3D/Audio Return Channel compatibility

• Four HDMI inputs

• One HDMI out

• Burr-Brown audio DACs

• Advanced Music Optimizer for compressed audio

• Audyssey Dynamic EQ

• Audyssey Dynamic Volume

• Audyssey 2EQ

• Onkyo Universal port

• Front-mounted USB port

• MP3, WMA, AAC and FLAC playback from USB devices

• Powered subwoofer and sub pre-out

Onkyo HT-S3405 £300

Available end of February

Tech spec as for the HT-S5405, minus the front-panel USB port, subwoofer pre-out and Audyssey 2EQ.

