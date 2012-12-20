Denon has a Christmas treat under its tree, with the news that not only is the CEOL Piccolo streaming music system now available for even less, you can get three months free Spotify access, too.

The CEOL Piccolo now costs £400 for a complete system with the SC-N5 speakers or the main DRA-N5 head unit can be yours for £300.

Adding extra value is the new promotion to get three months free Spotify access, worth £10/month.

The Denon CEOL Piccolo is a compact network music system, allowing you to stream music via AirPlay or DLNA, or directly via the iPod dock or front USB input.

You can also access Last.fm and Spotify if you have premium subscriptions for those services. There are Android and iOS Denon remote control apps, too.

The Denon CEOL Piccolo is available in black or white, for more details head to the Denon website. And for details on the Spotify offer, which ends January 31st, see Denon retailers such as Power Direct and Creative Audio.

