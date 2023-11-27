Cyber Monday bargain! Bag Award-winning Sony headphones for only £34

Thanks to Black Friday, multiple retailers slashed the price of the five-star Sony WH-CH520 wireless over-ear headphones, with Amazon just about undercutting their rivals to take the cans down to £34, down from £49. That's a saving of more than 25 per cent and the lowest point these relatively new cans have ever dropped to.

Cyber Monday has kept that price low, at least for today, meaning the CH520 are still a steal at £34. If you can't quite stretch to the ANC-enabled, 2023 Award-winning Sony WH-CH720N, this super-saving on the WH-CH520 (which are wireless but don't have ANC) is a fine choice. With a balanced, engaging sound, great battery life and even access to the excellent Sony control app, you're absolutely spoiled for something that costs less than a dinner for two at Wagamamas.

That price is a massive draw considering the WH-CH520 were new to the market this year. We tested them at £49, so a serious drop to £35 across all four finishes represents a big saving.

Sony WH-CH520 was £49 now £35 at Amazon (save £14)

Sony's WH-CH520 most affordable over-ears sacrifice as little quality as they possibly can, and the results are truly impressive: you won't get such a balanced, engaging sound anywhere else at this price. If getting value for money is your priority, you've just found your next pair of headphones. Lowest price on black colourway.

Similar deal also at Very, Currys and Argos

If you want reliability, comfort and a great sense of musicality, all for the fairest price possible, Sony really is the only place to go at the moment. More premium models are available, but even at this budget level, the WH-CH520 feel like they should cost a lot more than they actually do.

No, they don't wow you like, say, the premium flagship WH-1000XM5, but in terms of targeting the ultra-budget market and offering consumer value, it really is mission accomplished for these cheap Sonys. That sound presentation, especially, simple won't be beaten at this ridiculously cheap price, offering balance, detail and a healthy dose of fun for a pleasing, enthusiastic experience. And they have a whopping great battery life of 50 hours, a massive number at this level.

Taking the initial retail price of £49 down to just £34 makes these Sonys some of the best-value cans the market has to offer. This Cyber Monday deal has probably pushed the price as far as it will go, but we'll update you if we see any further drops.

