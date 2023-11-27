6 surprise Cyber Monday deals that beat Black Friday prices

Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping can be a risky business – do you snap up the first deals you love in case stock goes or prices increase, or do you wait for a potential further price drop as the sales deepen? Our advice has always been to jump on a deal if you are happy with the product and the price in front of it.

So far, in the early hours of Cyber Monday, many of last week's best Black Friday deals have carried into this weekend and today... save for some of our favourites which have indeed gone out of stock (we're looking at you, Cambridge CXN V2 and Rode headphones.) But there are a handful of excellent Black Friday prices we have spotted that have fallen even further in the past 24 hours, making them even more excellent. Don't expect huge price drops, but another £50 off there and a freebie thrown in there still make a good deal better.

So if you have been waiting – hoping, wishing – for one of the below products to drop as Cyber Monday rolls around, your patience has indeed paid off...

LG 55-inch G3 OLED TV

Was £1579 for Black Friday; now £1499 for Cyber Monday

We called out the 55-inch LG G3 a few days ago as one of the best Black Friday TV deals around, and now it's even better value thanks to a further £80 price drop. With a "flawless" feature set and "superb" picture quality, the new G3 is one of last year’s very best TVs made better.

LG OLED55G3 was £2599 now £1499 at Sevenoaks (save £1100)

LG's 2023 flagship OLED has had yet another price drop, making it one of the best 55-inch OLED TV deals around this Cyber Monday. For your cash, you get a giant, next-generation, gaming-ready OLED with dazzlingly high max-brightness and excellent HDR performance. In our LG G3 review of the 65-inch model, we called its picture "superb" and feature set "flawless". Five stars

Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar

Was £683 for Black Friday; now £667.97 for Cyber Monday

Sonos' premium soundbar was already incredible value for Black Friday, but this latest price drop cements it as the Dolby Atmos soundbar to buy this Cyber Monday if you can afford it. As we said in our review, "it remains a class leader almost three years after release. Be in no doubt; the Sonos Arc is a superb bit of kit."

Sonos Arc was £899 now £667.97 at Amazon (save £231.03)

The three-time What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Sonos Arc delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance as well as wi-fi connectivity for easy integration with other Sonos products and music streaming. Five stars

KEF LSX II speaker system

Was £999 for Black Friday; now £899 for Cyber Monday

KEF's most compact streaming speaker system has been floating between £1099 and £1199 (its original price) for many months now, but Black Friday saw it drop to £999 – and now it is available at the lowest price we have seen it at. For £899, the LSX II is a complete system that can really sing.

KEF LSX II was £1199 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £300)

This wireless all-in-one system sequel is just as appealing and sounds even better than before. It's taken what was already a winning formula and introduced some key upgrades that improve functionality – and the LSX II remains a talented set-up that sings with any genre of music sent its way. This fantastic new £300 discount across all finishes makes this an even more appealing buy.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2023



Deal also available at Peter Tyson, Amazon, Richer Sounds

Samsung QE65S95C QD-OLED TV

65-inch: was £1999 for Black Friday; now £1958 for Cyber Monday

55-inch: was £1499 for Black Friday; now £1449 for Cyber Monday

This is another premium 2023 TV we called out in recent days on account of its Black Friday discount that has now dropped in price again. This time, the extra drop is £50 on the 55-inch model and £41 on the 65-inch size. Considering that makes the discount on the original RRP four figures (or very close to it), the S95C can be considered a bit of a bargain today.

ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 speakers

Was £199 for Black Friday; now £199 for Cyber Monday + a free speaker cable

Forgive us if you spotted this freebie attached to this brilliant budget speaker deal before, but we don't recall having seen it in previous days. If you're starting a budget hi-fi system from scratch, know that these Elacs are ideal 'My First Speakers' material, now with a QED speaker cable thrown in to give you one less system builder element to think about.

ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 was £250 now £199 at Peter Tyson (save £51) + free 5m QED speaker cable

Our very favourite budget speakers now come with a significant and very welcome £50 discount for Cyber Monday. These Elac Debut B5.2 speakers are simply the best performers at this price, ideal for anyone's first hi-fi system. What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

Sonos Roam SL portable speaker

Was £119 for Black Friday; now £115 for Cyber Monday

Not exactly the price drop of all price drops but, as Tesco's marketing team would say, every little helps. This extra few pounds shed for Cyber Monday sees Sonos' smallest, most affordable speaker return to its lowest-ever price. The Roam marries the portability of Bluetooth and a rechargeable battery with the brand's wi-fi streaming ecosystem, though note that this 'SL' model doesn't have built-in microphones and thus voice assistant support.