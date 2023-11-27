6 surprise Cyber Monday deals that beat Black Friday prices

Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping can be a risky business – do you snap up the first deals you love in case stock goes or prices increase, or do you wait for a potential further price drop as the sales deepen? Our advice has always been to jump on a deal if you are happy with the product and the price in front of it.
So far, in the early hours of Cyber Monday, many of last week's best Black Friday deals have carried into this weekend and today... save for some of our favourites which have indeed gone out of stock (we're looking at you, Cambridge CXN V2 and Rode headphones.) But there are a handful of excellent Black Friday prices we have spotted that have fallen even further in the past 24 hours, making them even more excellent. Don't expect huge price drops, but another £50 off there and a freebie thrown in there still make a good deal better.
So if you have been waiting – hoping, wishing – for one of the below products to drop as Cyber Monday rolls around, your patience has indeed paid off...
LG 55-inch G3 OLED TV
Was £1579 for Black Friday; now £1499 for Cyber Monday
We called out the 55-inch LG G3 a few days ago as one of the best Black Friday TV deals around, and now it's even better value thanks to a further £80 price drop. With a "flawless" feature set and "superb" picture quality, the new G3 is one of last year’s very best TVs made better.
LG OLED55G3
was £2599 now £1499 at Sevenoaks (save £1100)
LG's 2023 flagship OLED has had yet another price drop, making it one of the best 55-inch OLED TV deals around this Cyber Monday. For your cash, you get a giant, next-generation, gaming-ready OLED with dazzlingly high max-brightness and excellent HDR performance. In our LG G3 review of the 65-inch model, we called its picture "superb" and feature set "flawless". Five stars
Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar
Was £683 for Black Friday; now £667.97 for Cyber Monday
Sonos' premium soundbar was already incredible value for Black Friday, but this latest price drop cements it as the Dolby Atmos soundbar to buy this Cyber Monday if you can afford it. As we said in our review, "it remains a class leader almost three years after release. Be in no doubt; the Sonos Arc is a superb bit of kit."
Sonos Arc
was £899 now £667.97 at Amazon (save £231.03)
The three-time What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Sonos Arc delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance as well as wi-fi connectivity for easy integration with other Sonos products and music streaming. Five stars
KEF LSX II speaker system
Was £999 for Black Friday; now £899 for Cyber Monday
KEF's most compact streaming speaker system has been floating between £1099 and £1199 (its original price) for many months now, but Black Friday saw it drop to £999 – and now it is available at the lowest price we have seen it at. For £899, the LSX II is a complete system that can really sing.
KEF LSX II
was £1199 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £300)
This wireless all-in-one system sequel is just as appealing and sounds even better than before. It's taken what was already a winning formula and introduced some key upgrades that improve functionality – and the LSX II remains a talented set-up that sings with any genre of music sent its way. This fantastic new £300 discount across all finishes makes this an even more appealing buy.
What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2023
Deal also available at Peter Tyson, Amazon, Richer Sounds
Samsung QE65S95C QD-OLED TV
65-inch: was £1999 for Black Friday; now £1958 for Cyber Monday
55-inch: was £1499 for Black Friday; now £1449 for Cyber Monday
This is another premium 2023 TV we called out in recent days on account of its Black Friday discount that has now dropped in price again. This time, the extra drop is £50 on the 55-inch model and £41 on the 65-inch size. Considering that makes the discount on the original RRP four figures (or very close to it), the S95C can be considered a bit of a bargain today.
Samsung QE65S95C QD-OLED 2023 TV
65-inch:
was £3099 now £1958 at Amazon (save £1141)
55-inch:
was £2399 now £1449 at Amazon (save £950)
With its QD-OLED panel, the Samsung S95C is a technological tour de force. We tested the 65-inch model and found that while it lacks a little picture subtlety, it certainly has the brightness levels and dynamism to really impress. At these heavily discounted prices, they are much more worthy of centrepiece status in your living room.
ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 speakers
Was £199 for Black Friday; now £199 for Cyber Monday + a free speaker cable
Forgive us if you spotted this freebie attached to this brilliant budget speaker deal before, but we don't recall having seen it in previous days. If you're starting a budget hi-fi system from scratch, know that these Elacs are ideal 'My First Speakers' material, now with a QED speaker cable thrown in to give you one less system builder element to think about.
ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2
was £250 now £199 at Peter Tyson (save £51) + free 5m QED speaker cable
Our very favourite budget speakers now come with a significant and very welcome £50 discount for Cyber Monday. These Elac Debut B5.2 speakers are simply the best performers at this price, ideal for anyone's first hi-fi system. What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner
Sonos Roam SL portable speaker
Was £119 for Black Friday; now £115 for Cyber Monday
Not exactly the price drop of all price drops but, as Tesco's marketing team would say, every little helps. This extra few pounds shed for Cyber Monday sees Sonos' smallest, most affordable speaker return to its lowest-ever price. The Roam marries the portability of Bluetooth and a rechargeable battery with the brand's wi-fi streaming ecosystem, though note that this 'SL' model doesn't have built-in microphones and thus voice assistant support.
Sonos Roam SL
was £159 now £115 at Amazon (save £44)
Essentially the same as the standard Roam model but without any voice control and with a seriously lowered price tag to match, the Roam SL is a smart investment for anyone looking to get a very low price on Sonos' most portable model. Both colours are discounted.