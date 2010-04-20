Creative has launched four new wireless speaker systems as part of its 'pure wireless speakers' range.

While the four systems will work with a standard Bluetooth connection, Creative claims higher quality can be obtained thanks to the company's own transmitters.

Retailing at £40, and in iPod- and USB-compatible forms, the transmitters attach to any device with the suitable connection and send music wirelessly over Bluetooth using the high quality apt-X audio codec.

The flagship model, the ZiiSound D5, will come bundled with an iPod-compatible transmitter as standard and, for a limited time, the USB-compatible transmitter. It costs £280.

Works with iPhone compatible, the ZiiSound can charge any iPod or iPhone thanks to the docking station in which an iPod complete with transmitter can sit.

Elsewhere in the range there's the 2.1-speaker Inspire S2 (£100), the D200 (£90) and the boombox-style D100 (£60).

Crucially, the cheapest D100 model can be powered by AA batteries or via the mains.

The iPod transmitter, BT-D5, and USB transmitter, BT-D1, are available separately for £40.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.