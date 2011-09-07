UPDATE:

Cambridge Audio has confirmed prices and release dates for its new Blu-ray universal player and 7.1 AV receiver.

The 651BD and 551R are being showcased at the CEDIA Expo in Indianapolis, and at the same time prices and dates have been confirmed.

The 651BD Blu-ray player will go on sale in September for £500, while the 551R 7.1 AV receiver will follow in November for £700.

Both products will be available exclusively from Richer Sounds. See our original news story below for all the product information.

Published 04.08.11

Cambridge Audio has chosen the Hong Kong AV Show, opening tomorrow (August 5th), to launch two new home cinema products: its Azur 651BD universal Blu-ray player ($850), which sits below the £800 751BD we've recently tested, and the 551R seven-channel home cinema receiver ($1000).

Both products are due on sale in the UK in time for Christmas. UK prices are still to be confirmed.

During an exclusive visit to Cambridge Audio's HQ we were given a sneak preview of both models, so can now reveal the technical specs in full:

Cambridge Audio Azur 651BD

• Universal disc playback, including 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, CD, SACD, DVD-A, AVCHD and HDCD

• Latest Mediatek chipset offering support for 3D Blu-ray and the latest CODECs including Dolby Digital Plus, DTS- HD High Resolution and the Lossless Dolby True HD and DTS-HD Master Audio formats, as well as full support for legacy formats

• Twin HDMI outputs

• High quality Marvel QDEO video scaler to produce optimum picture quality from DVD and external hard drive video content

• Pure Audio mode prevents any audio signal interference or degradation

• 24-bit/192kHz capable Cirrus Logic DACs for superior audio performance

• 7.1 multi-channel analogue audio outputs to allow connection to older non-HDMI AVRs

• 2 x USB 2.0 input plus 1 x eSATA input

• Ultra-fast disc loading times and power on time

• RS232 control protocol and IR emitter input for further home integration

• Azur Navigator remote control with Azur AVR/amp control

• Less than 0.5W standby

Cambridge Audio Azur 551R

• 7 x 60W (all channels driven)

• 2 x 90W (two channels driven)

• 4 HDMI in, 1 out with support for 3D TV/Deep colour pass-through /ARC

• Cirrus Logic dual 32-bit DSP

• Faroudja FLI2310 video 1080p scaler

• Analogue-to-HDMI video transcoding/scaling

• Audiophile grade toroidal transformer

• Cirrus Logic audio DACs

• Bi-amp mode

• 7.1 pre-amp output allowing connection of power amplifiers

• CAMCAS auto speaker setup

• AM/FM tuner

• Proprietary X-TRACT heat tunnel

• Full cross over adjustment and bass management

• Lip sync adjustment

• DTS-HD speaker re-mapping

• Navigator remote control with Apple device compatibility

• Less than 1W standby

• Slim design – only 11cm tall

You can find out what else Cambridge Audio has in store in our special blog.

