Buying a TV this weekend? This incredible deal on the LG B4 OLED can't be beaten

Despite predictions that we'd be drowning in cheap OLED TVs by now, each new generation over the last few years has launched at roughly the same price as the one before it. Those launch prices have been just as high this year, too, but something has changed: the OLED TV deals are bigger than ever before and they've come sooner, too.

Earlier this week I spotted what might be the best OLED TV deal I've ever seen and, to my surprise, it's still available now, so if you're looking for a new TV this weekend, this is the one to get.

Said TV is the LG B4, which only came out a few short months ago yet is already down to just £749 at Very – and that's for the 55-inch model.

Very lists the full price of the TV as £1599, but it actually launched for £1700, making the total since-launch discount a whopping £951 / 56%. In fact, I'm pretty sure it's the cheapest that I've ever seen a 55-inch OLED TV drop to.

Now, cards on the table: we have not reviewed the B4. However, we have reviewed its predecessor, the B3, and that's excellent. I also saw the B4 in action at a launch event earlier in the year and thought it looked very good. And, of course, LG's OLED track record rather speaks for itself. Ultimately, this looks like a pretty safe bet to me at this sort of price.

LG B4 55-inch 2024 OLED TV £1700 £749 at Very (save £951)

LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024, the B4 is less bright, less powerful and less fancy-looking than the awesome C4, but we described the preceding B3 as 'all the TV that most people will ever need' and there's little reason to think this new model will be any different. It's got four top-spec HDMI sockets, too, boosting it's appeal for even hardcore gamers.

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024. It's less bright than the excellent C4, less powerful and less stylish, but I think that all three of those downgrades should be easy to live with at this price.

The lower brightness will make the image slightly less punchy than that of the C4 (not to mention MLA OLED TVs such as the G4), but the B4 will still have the pixel-level contrast control of other OLED TVs, which should make it brilliantly dynamic next to backlit TVs – particularly those at this sort of price. Unless you tend to watch TV in a room flooded in bright sunlight, the lower brightness shouldn't be much of an issue.

The lower-powered chip means the B4 has slightly less-advanced picture processing than the C4, but it should be on a par with that of older C-series models, which were excellent. As for the styling, basic feet and thicker bezels are surely a fair trade-off for such low price.

We described last year's B3 as 'all the TV that most people will ever need', and there's no reason to think that this new version will be anything other than at least as good. In a B-series first, it's even got four HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming, making this a seriously strong option for even the most hardcore of gamers.

LG's TVs tend not to sound great (honestly, no TVs do), so budget for a separate soundbar if you can. Otherwise, this looks like an absolutely cracking deal on a brand-new OLED TV.

